Steve Taylor was awarded the 2018 Clair Banta Volunteer of the Year Award in honor of his work selling tickets and movie sponsorships at the Twilight Theater in Greensburg.

An impromptu presentation was made this past weekend when Steve Taylor was awarded the 2018 Clair Banta Volunteer of the Year Award on Saturday, June 29. Typically, this award is presented at the Gala held every year in April.

“Steve Taylor was unable to attend the Gala in 2018 to receive the award” George Ryan Executive Director said. “So while he was at the Theater this weekend taking tickets, we thought this would be a great time to do it!”

Taylor sponsored the Movie Rocketman this past weekend as well.

Clair Banta was present for the presentation and presented it in front of those attending that evening. The award is named after Banta in part because of his generous donations to the theater and long history with the Twilight. Banta’s mother was actually one of the original organists that played for the silent pictures back in 1917 when the theater originally opened. Banta will turn 90 on July 13.

“We couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers” Ryan said. “We have about 30 volunteers who faithfully serve at the theater in one way or another and they are what keep us going.

“There was an award given to Jason Brown at the Gala back in April as the Youth Volunteer of the year.” Ryan said.

The theater will be a busy place this July and will need all the volunteers they can get with events such as the Wiz Kids Theater Classes July 8-13. On July 4 - Aug 1 Twilight Kids Free Film series will show each Thursday with free hot dogs sponsored by Centra Bank on July 4. On July 27-28 Sons of Britches Perform.

The Sons of Britches Show is made up of skilled and talented musicians who play Classic Country and Classic Rock, Cajun, Cowboy and Bluegrass as it is requested by the audience.

Along with the regular weekend movie events the summer looks to be a busy place that the Twilight. To volunteer, contact George Ryan or Alyssa Brown, Executive Assistant at 620-723-1092.