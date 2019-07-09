





“A Moment Shared,” a sculpture dedicated in 2005 in El Dorado, was in need of a little tender loving care.

“It had developed some serious issues,” said Viki Bailey, chair for the El Dorado Main Street ArtScape2 Committee.

After extensive cleaning, waxing and buffing the statue has been transformed.

ArtScape is a community group responsible for 11 downtown sculptures and three sculptures at the Depot Park on North Main.

The original ArtScape project was a community effort begun in 1998 by El Dorado Main Street, the City of El Dorado and a number of community members. The City put up the bases and the ArtScape committee was responsible for filling all 14 bases with various sculptures. By 2007 all but two of the bases had been filled and the committee disbanded and no care for the sculptures was done past the first few years.

Then came ArtScape2. Part of El Dorado Main Street, ArtScape2 launched in 2017 with committee of six people — three of whom were part of the original committee art committee. That group was charged with cleaning and maintenance for the statues.

“In 2018, we successfully had all 14 sculptures thoroughly cleaned, waxed, and buffed to their original condition as much as possible,” Bailey said. “This year, only three of the sculptures need full attention and the rest are doing well enough that they can be given a minimal cleaning and then waxed.”

In the case of “A Moment Shared,” much of the wax was gone in a year — and all gone by the second.

A Wichita contractor was retained to do cleaning work this year — and ArtScape2 is hoping for another round of cleaning in 2019 for three sculptures.

That smaller number of statues needing care cuts the costs for the group — which at this time needs about $500

ArtScape’s annual cleaning relies on community support.

“A donation in any amount would help us continue,” Bailey said.

To donate, mail El Dorado Main Street, PO Box 1281, El Dorado, KS 67042.

