GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

July 1

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Ken Lieske, Bob Schmidt, Joe Ramos 29.

2. John Wilson, Dan Shaffer, Dick Hushka, Ib Thomsen 29.

3. Dane Lawrence, Gary Hunder, Wil Besore, David Jackson 32.

Closest to hole 3 — Ken Lieske. Longest putt on 9 — Dave Stallbaumer.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

July 2

1. John Wilson, Will Martling, Gary Hunter 31.

2. Mark Bennett, Wes Brooks, Narci Larez, Orlyn Zehr 32.

3. Dane Lawrence, Jim Zook, Tom Ware, Jerry Friesen 32.

4. Roger Bratland, Will Besore, Leo Griffith 32.

Closest to hole 3 — John Wilson. Longest putt on 9 — Leo Griffith.

Heat team

finishes 2-3

The G2 Heat 14U-Lange team finished 2-3 during the weekend.

The Heat fell to the Sun Devils 6-3, lost to Blue Steel 10-3, beat the KC Premier 14-3, beat the Panthers 8-7 and lost to the Strikers 6-5.

Against the Sun Devils, Allyson Lange and Brookelyn Barnett each went two for two hitting. Barnett, Carly Wilheim and Chana Wolf each drove in a run.

Gabby Dalbom struck out five in the loss.

Against Blue Steel, Addy Mueller drove in two runs. Mueller took the loss pitching.

Against KC Premier, Amie Yoder went three for three hitting with two RBIs. Amber Smith, Lange, Piper Seidl and Wilheim each drove in two runs.

Dalbom struck out three in the win. Mueller finished the game with a strikeout.

Against the Panthers, Rylee Schaffer hit a three-run home run and finished the game with four RBIs. Wedel went two for four with an RBI. Lange and Yoder both finished two for two. Seidl went three for three.

Dalbom pitched the win, striking out three. Mueller struck out one.

Against the Strikers, Wolf, Yoder and Payton Divine each had two hits, Lange, Yoder, Divine, Barnett and Mueller each drove in a run.

Mueller went the distance in the loss, striking out one.

The Heat is 15-20.

Tourney comes

to Wichita

WICHITA — The National Wheelchair Basketball Association has selected Wichita as the site for portions of its 2020 Toyota National Championship Series.

Six divisions will be held at Wichita Hoops, a 12-court facility in northeast Wichita.

Divisions include Division I adult, Division II adult and Division II adult, all March 12 to 14; and varsity, varsity invitational and prep March 13 to 15.

The tournaments will draw 96 teams.

“The Board and I are pleased to announce Wichita as host of the 2020 Toyota Adult and Junior National Championship dates and location,” NWBA CEO Will Waller said. “We had a great team of members begin work on this immediately after 2019 Nationals, while feedback was still fresh. This team vigorously debated the options and developed thoughtful recommendations for the Board. The decision was difficult, but we feel we have selected partners who will help us balance our goals of further consolidation, memorable member experience and a financially responsible format.”

In addition, the American Collegiate Society for Adapted Athletics will host the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament March 18 to 21 at the Heskett Center on the Wichita State campus. The tournament is expected to draw 10 men’s and five women’s teams from 11 universities.

More information is available at https://www.nwba.org/.