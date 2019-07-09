ANDALE — The Newton Rebels had to move some games around to find dry enough fields to play ball in its last three games.

Monday, a doubleheader against the Derby Twins was moved to Cheney with the Rebels falling 4-1 and 6-3.

Tuesday, a home game was moved to Andale because of wet fields at Klein-Scott Field. The Rebels snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Warhawks 12-3.

Against Andale, Newton scored five runs in the top of the first. Reed Hodges hit a sacrifice fly. A run scored when Kyle Keever grounded into an error. Corbin Lill was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Terrell Huggins grounded into an error, leading to two runs.

Andale came back in the top of the second inning with a pair of runs on a pair of wild pitches. Ricardo Paris answered for Newton in the bottom of the second with an RBI single.

Cade Gonzales hit an RBI single for Newton in the bottom of the fifth. Enzo Bonventre added a sacrifice fly.

A Newton error in the top of the seventh led to an Andale run. In the bottom of the eighth, Tai Atkins hit an RBI single and Cade Gonzales hit an RBI double.

Newton starter Weston Murrow pitched five innings for the win, allowing no earned runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Jackson Oldham went two innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Daniel Rubio pitched an inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout. Luke Royle pitched the ninth inning, allowing a hit and a strikeout.

Gonzales finished three for three hitting with three RBIs. Paris was four for five with two RBIs. Huggins went two for three with two RBIs. Hodges was two for five with two RBIs.

Jaeger Keeline went two for three for Andale. Austin Bonnel was two for four.

Joshua Mitchell took the loss pitching for the Warhawks, 6-26 overall and 4-24 in league play.

In the first game against Derby, the Twins scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Ryan McNally, Dorien Jenkins and Jackson Hardy each drove in a run in the sixth inning.

Newton scored in the bottom of the first inning when Hodges drew a bases-loaded walk. Derby tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double for McNally.

Chandler Ladd threw four innings of relief for the Twins for the win, allowing three hits, two walks and a strikeout. Starter Spencer Cochran went three innings, allowing a run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts. McNally finished two for two hitting, while Hardy finished two for four.

Garrett McClain took the loss for Newton, allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings with three walks and a strikeout. Matt Contreras finished the game, allowing a run on two hits with a strikeout.

Paris went two for three hitting.

In the second game, Derby scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth. A wild pitch and an error led to all three Derby runs in the second. In the fourth, Derby scored on a dropped third strike and a two-run Derrick Winn single.

Royle drove in a run on a fielder’s choice for Newton in the fifth inning. Royle hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh, while Paris hit an RBI single.

Michael Mitchell threw six innings for Derby for the win, allowing two hits, an unearned run, two walks and 12 strikeouts. Kaleb Honea finished the game, allowing two runs on three hits with a strikeout.

Atkins went three innings for Newton, allowing two earned runs on one hit with five walks and three strikeouts. Ruben Portillo finished the game, allowing an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Corbin Lill went two for three hitting for Newton.

Newton is 18-16, 13-15 in league play. Newton plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Thursday at El Dorado and 7 p.m. Friday at home against El Dorado.

SALINA SHOCK ENDS SEASON — The Salina Shock notified the league Monday that the team would not be able to finish the season due to players leaving the team.

"An effort will be made to place remaining players with teams within the SCL,” league commissioner Casey Walkup said. "This is very unfortunate for the Salina Shock, they have been very competitive this summer and Michael Billinger has done a good job trying to make the SCL work in Salina. The results of all completed Shock games will remain the same and their 10 remaining games will be counted as forfeits with wins going to the opposing team."

Salina was 3-29 this season, 3-27 in league play.

Newton was 2-0 against the Shock this season, winning 7-3 and 16-4. The two teams had one remaining game, July 13 in Salina.

Monday’s games

First game

Derby;000;103;0;—4;7;0

Newton;100;000;0;—1;6;1

Cochran, Ladd (W, 2-1) 4 and Donovan; McClain (L, 0-3), Contreras 6 and Hodges. Time — 2:48.

Second game

Newton;000;010;2;—3;5;3

Derby;030;300;x;—6;5;2

Atkins (L, 0-2), Portillo 4 and Stone, Hodges 5; Mitchell (W, 4-1), Honea 7 and Albrecht. Time — 1:39.

Tuesday’s game

Andale;020;000;100;—3;9;3

Newton;521;020;02x;—12;15;2

Mitchell (L, 1-1), Baalman 3, Wulf 6, Beiswanger 7 and Williams; Murrow (W, 3-0), Oldham 6, Rubio 8 and Hodges. Time — 3:01.