There were 62 runners who finished the 2019 Headin’ for Home 5,000-meter run July 4 in Newton.

Robert Loeffler of North Newton was the top finisher and the men’s overall winner in a time of 17:14. Loeffler was 49 seconds ahead of Bruan Janzing. Leroy Allen took third at 18:23.

Janeth Sumpter was the overall women’s winner in a time of 21:06. Sharon Erwin was second in 21:52. Kaila Straub was third at 22:37.

The run was a benefit for area baseball programs.