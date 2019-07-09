GOESSEL — Alex Basoco of Hutchinson won the 15th annual Pine Edge Golf Course Putting Contest July 4 at the rural Goessel Golf Course.

Basoco won the competition with a 25-foot putt.

Also finishing in the top eight were Ray Brundige, Bob Henson, Connie Glock, Brody Buzzard, Jake Watson, Chad Lindeman and Clyde Goering.

The top eight split a prize fund of $1,200. Donating sponsors included Williams Energy of McPherson; Citizen's State Bank, West Branch Excavating, Funk Electric, Creative Woods and Abraham Engine Service, all of Goessel; Moridge Manufacturing, Mid-Kansas Credit Union and Kaufman Trenching, all of Moundridge; Pinnacle Realty Group and KMG Tool and Machine, both of Wichita; and Peterson Monuments and Farm Bureau Financial Services, both of Newton.

Following the putting contest, 34 golfers competed in a two-player, best ball tournament.

Finishing in the top five were Clyde Goering and Antjony Jenkins, first; Chet Roberts and Leroy Koehn, second; Ray Brundige and Bob Henson, third; Loren D. Tedder and Loren H. Tedder, fourth; and Gavan Peterson and George Eason, fifth.

Loren D. Tedder of Newton had the longest putt.

Lunch was provided by Crossroads Credit Union of Goessel.