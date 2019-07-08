GREAT BEND — The Newton Rebels finished the weekend 1-2 in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

Sunday, the Rebels fell to the Great Bend Bat Cats 5-3 in Great Bend. Great Bend scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to break at 2-2 tie. Newton got a run back in the top of the ninth inning.

Dawson Pomeroy, Hunter Romero and Brendan Tauber each drove in a run for Great Bend. Ryan Monson and Daunte Freeman each went two for four hitting.

Drew Healy and Jonathan Stone each went two for four hitting for Newton. Enzo Bonaventre hit a solo home run. Tai Atkins drove in a run.

Easton Smith pitched the win for Great Bend, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Shane Dennis took the loss for Newton, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Zach Gillig struck out one batter in the eighth inning.

Saturday, Newton fell to Cheney 9-1. The DiamondDawgs led 4-1 after five innings and added three runs in the sixth.

Jose Vasquez pitched five innings for Cheney for the win, allowing a run on three hits with six strikeouts. Kayden Cassidy struck out two in two innings. Josh Danyliw finished the game.

Andrew Miller had a two-run home run for Cheney and finished the game with three RBIs. Justin Dunnam went two for three, hitting a solo home run. Antonio Gauthier went two for four hitting.

Armondo Romero took the loss for Newton, striking out four in six innings. Daniel Rubio and Matt Contreras finished the game.

Cade Gonzales had two of Newton’s three hits.

The Rebels returned from the all-star break with a 16-4 win over the Salina Shock Friday night.

The game was tied 3-3 after the first inning, but the Rebels took command with three runs in the second inning, five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

The win was Newton’s fourth straight.

R.J. Gains went the six innings for the Rebels to claim the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Jackson Oldham finished the game, allowing a hit and a walk.

Bonventre opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. Kyle Keever finished the game two for four hitting with four RBIs. Peyton Cormane finished two for four hitting with a pair of RBIs. Corbin Lill added a pair of RBIs. Isiah Perez went two for four with an RBI.

Josh Grubaugh drove in a pair of runs for Salina. Camerson Wissel also drove in a run. Colton Moore and Ryan Chargo each had two hits.

Salina used four pitchers with starter Jose Banquero taking the loss.

Newton is 16-14, 12-13 in SCL play. Newton drops to fourth place in the East Division, 4 1/2 games behind Haysville.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. today in a doubleheader at Derby, followed by Andale Tuesday at home and Hutchinson Wednesday at home, both with 7 p.m. starts.

Friday’s game

Newton;330;530;2;—16;9;2

Salina;301;000;0;—4;7;1

Gains (W, 1-0), Oldham 7 and Bonventre; Baquero (L, 0-1), Kinderknecht 4, Beadsley 6, Grubaugh 7 and n/a. HR — N: Bonventre (4). Time 2:18.

Saturday’s game

Newton;000;010;000;—1;3;3

Cheney;201;103;02x;—9;9;2

Romero (L), Rubio 7, Contreras 8 and Bonventre, Stone; Vasquez (W), Cassidy 6, Danyliw 8 and Pinkett. HR — C: Miller (10), Dunham (2). Time — 2:17.

Sunday’s game

Newton;002;000;001;—3;6;7

Grt.Bnd.;023;000;00x;—5;7;3

Dennis (L, 1-2), Gillig 8 and Bonventre; Smith (W, 1-0), Seaton, Poe and Gibson. HR — N: Bonventre (5). Time — n/a.