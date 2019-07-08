A pair of pitching gems capped the finals of the 71st Newton Mexican-American Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Sunday at Kelsch Field.

Gabby Melendez pitched a complete-game two-hitter to lift Kansas City Los Bravos to a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Eagles in the championship game.

It was one of the closest championship games in recent tournament history.

Melendez had no walks and struck out 11, including six in a row in the fourth and fifth innings. He allowed just three baserunners and one of those was erased on a double play.

“I was just getting in a rhythm,” saids Melendez, who was named the tournament’s most valuable pitcher. “It was just me and my catcher. We were just getting a feeling for the game. We were just working. That’s all.”

It was the second straight title for Melendez, who pitched for the Weezers last year, which beat the San Antonio Glowworms in the finals.

Melendez said it was the fifth or sixth tournament for Los Bravos this season. The team won three.

Kansas City Indian pitcher Jose Carlos Villasana went five innings in the loss, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts. Mike Fernandez struck out a batter in a scoreless sixth inning.

“My change-up was my go-to pitch,” Villasana said through translators. “It was hot, and I’m used to hot, but more of a dry heat. It was very humid. We only lost to the same team twice.”

The Eagles were in their fifth tournament. The team has two second-place and three third-place finishes this season. The team had several players who are Newton natives.

To reach the finals, Los Bravos downed the Kansas City Locos 15-0, the Kansas City Eagles 1-0 and the Kansas City Indios 2-0 in the semifinals.

The Eagles downed the Hutchinson Blue Jays 10-0, lost to Los Bravos 1-0, beat the Kansas Weather 3-1, beat the Kansas City Angels 2-0 and beat the Kansas City Indios 4-1.

The Kansas City Indios took third. The Kansas City Angels took fourth.

The Hutchinson Blue Jays and Kansas Weather, a new team, tied for fifth. The host Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club team finished 2-2 to tie for seventh.

The Eagles scored in the top of the first when Tommy Fernandez tripled and came home on a Joel Melendez single.

In the bottom of the first, Brian Gomez hit a one-out double and scored on an error. Mike Gomez drove in a run with a single.

Brian Gomez was named most valuable player while Bravos catcher Puma Garza was named most valuable catcher.

71st Newton

Mexican-American

Men’s Fast-Pitch

Softball Tournament

First round

Game 1: Hutchinson Blue Jays 3, Emporia Black Sox 2

Game 2: Kansas City Locos 9, Chanute Los Primos 1

Game 3: Kansas Weather 15, Wichita Basic Brown 0

Game 4: Kansas City Angels 5, Salina Bonillas 1

Second Round

Game 5: Kansas City Eagles 10, Hutchinson Blue Jays 0

Game 6: Kansas City Bravos 15, Kansas City Locos 0

Game 7: Kansas City Indios 4, Kansas Weather 2

Game 8: Kansas City Angels 8, Newton MAAC 0

Championship quarterfinals

Game 17: Kansas City Bravos 1, Kansas City Eagles 0

Game 18: Kansas City Indios 11, Kansas City Angels 1

Championship semifinals

Game 23: Kansas City Bravos 2, Kansas City Indios 0

KC Bravos;000;2;—2;3;1

KC Indios;000;0;—0;2;0

Melendez (W) and Gerza; Jai.Garcia Jr. (L) and Ar.Garcia Jr.

First consolation round

Game 9: Hutchinson Blue Jays 11, Wichita Basic Brown 3

Game 10: Kansas City Locos 15, Salina Bonillas 2

Game 11: Kansas Weather 10, Emporia Black Sox 6

Game 12: Newton MAAC 15, Chanute Los Primos 5

Second consolation round

Game 13: Hutchinson Blue Jays 11, Chanute Los Primos 4

Game 14: Kansas City Locos 13, Emporia Black Sox 8

Game 15: Kansas Weather 10, Salina Bonillas 0

Game 16: Newton MAAC 15, Wichita Basic Brown 5

Third consolation round

Game 19: Hutchinson Blue Jays 2, Kansas City Locos 1

Game 20: Kansas Weather 7, Newton MAAC 1

Fourth consolation round

Game 21: Kansas City Angels 9, Hutchinson Blue Jays 2

Game 22: Kansas City Eagles 3, Kansas Weather 1

Consolation quarterfinals

Game 24: Kansas City Eagles 2, Kansas City Angels 0

Consolation semifinals

Game 25: Kansas City Eagles 4, Kansas City Indios 1

KC Indios;100;00;—1;5;2

KC Eagles;300;1x;—4;4;0

Ad.Garcia (L) and D.Garcia; Villasana (W) and Jaso.

Championship game

Game 26: Kansas City Bravos 2, Kansas City Eagles 1

Eagles;ab;r;h;bi

T.Fernandez 2b;2;1;1;0

Hardeman ss;3;0;0;0

J.Melendez 1b;3;0;1;1

Bobki dp;2;0;0;0

Diaz ph;1;0;0;0

T.Jaso c;3;0;0;0

Gomez rf;2;0;0;0

Gil 3b;2;0;0;0

Lipani cf;2;0;0;0

Delatorre lf;2;0;0;0

TOTALS;22;1;2;1

Bravos;ab;r;h;bi

Diaz rf;2;0;0;0

B.Gomez 2b;3;1;1;0

Garza c;3;1;0;0

M.Gomez 1b;3;0;0;0

Vaca 1b;3;0;1;1

Garcia 3b;2;0;0;0

#5 PH;1;0;0;0

Martinez lf;2;0;1;0

Gonzales ss;2;0;0;0

Hernandez eh;1;0;0;0

Enriquez cf;x;x;x;x

TOTALS;22;2;3;1

Eagles;100;000;0;—1

Bravos;200;000;x;—2

E — Hardeman, Garcia. DP — Bravos. LOB — KCE 1, KCB 5. 2B — B.Gomez. 3B — Diaz.

Eagles;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Villasana, L;5;3;2;0;1;11

M.Fernandez;1;0;0;0;0;1

Bravos;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

G.Melendez, W;7;2;1;1;0;11

WP — Villasana 2, G.Melendez. Cat.Int. — T.Jaso. Time — 1:17.

All-Tournament Team

Jose Carlos Villasana, Kansas City Eagles

Joel Melendez, Kansas City Eagles

Tomas Delatorre, Kansas City Eagles

Mike Gomez, Kansas City Bravos

Chico Gonzales, Kansas City Bravos

David Martinez, Kansas City Bravos

Jaime Garcia Jr., Kansas City Indios

Bubba Ramirez, Kansas City Indios

Adan Garcia, Kansas City Indios

Most Valuable Player — Brian Gomez, Kansas City Bravos

Most Valuable Pitcher — Gabby Melendez, Kansas City Bravos

Most Valuable Catcher — Puma Garza, Kansas City Bravos