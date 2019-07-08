HESSTON — Hesston is gaining its third store that sells antique, vintage and collectible items with the opening of Teeks Antiques & Collectibles on Aug. 1 at 311 N. Main St.

"It's going to be a go-to place," said Angie Hensley, owner of Teek Antiques & Collectibless.

Hensley said she is excited to open in the space next door to Bill's Barber Shop, which is operated by her brother, Bill Hurst Jr.

"He's the one who encouraged me to do this," Hensley said.

With Hurst's assistance, Hensley is knocking a hole in an interior wall to connect front and back rooms for the store. She will set up booth spaces — most with bookshelves and a few with room for furniture and larger items — for vendors to rent.

"If we don't have our booths all rented, I'm going to spread my stuff out (for sale)," Hensley said. "I'll move it if we get a vendor, but in the meantime I'm going to make some money."

Teeks Antiques & Collectibleswill also offer wall space along its hallway for consignment pieces of wall decor.

"There is going to be so many different personalities in here," Hensley said. "It's going to be fun. ...Everybody's going to do their booth differently."

Hensley already has vendors from Hesston, Newton and Wichita in place for Teeks Antiques & Collectibles. She also plans to sell her homemade soap, along with other "funky junk" and gives those looking to rent a space simple advice for catching a customer's eye.

"If you come in and you fluff your booth on a regular basis and make it always look different, people are going to go, 'oh, I haven't seen that,' but if it always looks the same, they're going to say, 'I've already seen that' and walk right on by, so we want people to change it up," Hensley said.

Changes are being made to the exterior of Teeks Antiques & Collectibles with landscaping being a priority.

"We're going to have old, galvanized buckets on a ladder sitting out here in front of the store," Hensley said.

The buckets are being painted with colorful designs by Hensley's granddaughter, Mercedes Lasiter.

Teeks Antiques & Collectibles will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday starting Aug. 1.

For more information about Teeks Antiques & Collectibles, call 620-217-0303.