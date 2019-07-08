HAVEN — The Hesston Swather 18U baseball team finished 2-2 in the Kansas Babe Ruth District 4, 16-18 Tournament in Haven. Hesston opened with a 7-1 win over Lyons Friday at Haven Field.

Hesston beat Hillsboro 8-5, lost to Abilene 4-2 and was eliminated with a 6-5 loss to Hillsboro.

Leading 2-1 against Lyons, Hesston scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jared Nelson and Kaleb Hansen each drove in two runs for Hesston. Ben Roth went two for four hitting with an RBI. Max Arnold went two for three hitting.

Jackson Humphreys pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts. Owen O’Halloran pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one walk and two strikeouts. Nelson struck out the sole batter he faced.

In the first game against Hillsboro, Hesston led 7-1 after three innings, holding off Hillsboro the rest of the way.

Brady Cox pitched six innings for the win, striking out six. Nelson finished the game.

Brayden Schilling drove in two runs. Roth and Arnold each added an RBI. Roth, O’Halloran and Arnold each had two hits.

Against Abilene, the game was tied 2-2 after two innings. Abilene scored a run in the third inning and another in the fifth to break the tie.

O’Halloran pitched the loss. Brayden Schilling and Arnold also pitched.

Roth and O’Halloran each went two for three hitting.

Scoreless after three innings, Hesston led 5-3 after six innings, but Hillsboro rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win.

Cody Wohlgemuth pitched five innings, striking out two. Arnold pitched the sixth inning. Nelson took the loss in the seventh.

O’Halloran went two for four hitting with an RBI. Wohlgemuth. Humphreys and Brayden Schilling each added an RBI.

Hesston is 10-10-1.

vs. Lyons

Lyons;001;100;0;—1;1;5

Hesston;011;005;x;—7;7;3

Brandon (L), Kayston 6 and n/a; Humphreys (W), O’Halloran 6, Nelson 7 and n/a.

vs. Hillsboro

Hesston;052;001;0;—8;10;3

Hillsboro;001;010;3;—5;7;3

Cox (W), Nelson 7 and n/a; Mercer (L), Bernhardt 3, Patucek 4, Lanning 7 and n/a.

vs. Abilene

Hesston;200;000;0;—2;5;1

Abilene;021;010;x;—4;5;2

Bray.Schilling. O’Halloran (L) 3, Arnold 7 and n/a; Freidrich (W), Sanchez (S) 6 and n/a.

vs. Hillsboro

Hesston;000;221;0;—5;7;4

Hillsboro;000;210;3;—6;9;4

Wohlgemuth, Arnold 6, Nelson (L) 7 and n/a; Kleiner, Mercer 6, Patucek (W) 7 and n/a.