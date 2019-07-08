1. The history of booze

Isaias McCaffery will present "Foam on the Range: Prohibition in Kansas" at 7 p.m. July 15 at Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak. According to the Kansas Humanities Council, Kansas was on the forefront of the temperance movement, eventually becoming the first state to prohibit alcohol consumption. This enforced abstinence clashed considerably with many German, Czech, Irish, Italian, Mexican, Croatian, Greek and Jewish immigrants who had settled across the state. Anti-foreign prejudice helped drive support for prohibition in some areas. In response, ethnic communities frequently violated prohibition laws in an effort to preserve an important expression of cultural identity. Although Kansas breweries and vineyards were forced into neglect, immigrant communities improvised and persevered.

2. Have breakfast and a chat

Community Breakfast and Chat will feature candidates for the USD 373 school board at 7 a.m. July 11 at Grand Central senior center. The discussion is free and open to the public. Breakfast is by donation.

3. Meet the author

Local author Cindy Regnier will sign copies of her debut novel "Mail Order Refuge" from 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 at Faith and Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main. The signing is free. Copies of the book will be available at the bookstore.

4. Catch some live music

Craig Twister will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. July 10 at Moxie Grill & Bar, 1420 Old Main St. No cover charge.

5. Music downtown

80 Proof Engine will perform with Mandolin Monroe at 9:30 p.m. July 13 at Jay's Place, 220 N. Main. No cover charge.