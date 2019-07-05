SALINA — The Newton Rebels returned from the all-star break with a 16-4 win over the Salina Shock Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Dean Evans Stadium.

The game was tied 3-3 after the first inning, but the Rebels took command with three runs in the second inning, five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

The win was Newton’s fourth straight.

R.J. Gains went the six innings for the Rebels to claim the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Jackson Oldham finished the game, allowing a hit and a walk.

Enzo Bonventre opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. Kyle Keever finished the game two for four hitting with four RBIs. Peyton Cormane finished two for four hitting with a pair of RBIs. Corbin Lill added a pair of RBIs. Isiah Perez went two for four with an RBI.

Josh Grubaugh drove in a pair of runs for Salina. Camerson Wissel also drove in a run. Colton Moore and Ryan Chargo each had two hits.

Salina used four pitchers with starter Jose Banquero taking the loss.

Newton improves to 16-12, 12-11 in league play. Salina drops to 3-13 in league play and 3-16 overall.

The Rebels play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cheney, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Great Bend and at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Derby in a make-up game.

Newton;330;530;2;—16;9;2

Salina;301;000;0;—4;7;1

Gains (W, 1-0), Oldham 7 and Bonventre; Baquero (L, 0-1), Kinderknecht 4, Beadsley 6, Grubaugh 7 and n/a. HR — N: Bonventre (4). Time 2:18.