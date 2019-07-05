Newton Fire/EMS did not work any fireworks-related injuries during a week of fireworks, nor did they work any fires related to fireworks.

"We had zero incidents," said Phil Beebe with the Newton Fire Department.

That does not mean, however, there was nothing to deal with.

The Newton Fire/EMS fire marshal investigated one incident, a destroyed mailbox.

The Newton Police Department confirmed an investigation of the destruction of a mailbox, which can be considered a federal crime.

Officers were sent to a house in the 200 blocks of North Columbus about 10:25 p.m. July 4 for a destroyed mailbox.

One juvenile was arrested on a charge of arson for the use of an explosive device create to criminal damage property. The case is being reviewed by the county attorney's office.

"We usually refer cases like this to the county attorney's office," said investigator Craig Douglass. "They can bump it up to something else if, they want to, and the feds can take what they want as well."

Mailboxes are considered federal property, and federal law makes it a crime to vandalize them (or to injure, deface or destroy any mail deposited in them). Violators can be fined up to $250,000, or imprisoned for up to three years, for each act of vandalism.