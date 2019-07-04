Pratt golfers enjoy friendly competition.

Low scores turned in at Park Hills this week

With benign winds and receptive greens, the men’s league players at Park Hills posted some low scores in this week’s rounds.

Tyler Skaggs/ Kyle Farmer continue to lead Thursday night league with 134 points. They are followed by Tyson Eisenhauer/ Danny Lynch 120; Will Rempe/ Caleb Hendricks 116; Lynn Perez/ Justin Simmons 115. Scott and Kevin Younie are in the running with 112.

In the most recent competition, Jared Cordes shot 35 to net 32 to claim bragging rights in both categories. Skins were won by Anthony Brown (#1); Steve Lunsford (#6); and Brian Beaman (#9). Thursday league is off this week in honor of Independence Day, allowing Tuesday night leagues to catch up a little bit from spring weather cancellations.

Things have tightened up in Tuesday Division 1 after the most recent play. Kenton Ladenburger/ Ned Albers still lead (92), but Trent McAtee/ Justin Simmons (90) and Darrell Shumway/ Frank Meisenheimer (90) are nipping at their heels. Neil DePew/ Mike Sewell (87) and Mike Manderino/ Dillon Ezell (82) are battling for fourth.

In Tuesday’s play, Neil DePew shot 35 for low gross. DePew and former partner Jack Galle each netted 29 to share the Triple S award (Sandbagging Sacks of Sand.) The pair dominated league so thoroughly a few years ago that they were ordered by league officials to dissolve their partnership or be banished. Mike Manderino (#2), Justin Simmons (#3) and Mike Miller (#7) won eggs.

In Tuesday Division 2, Doug Meyer/ Steve LaPrad remain comfortably atop the standings, outdistancing their nearest competitors Don Hommertzheim/ AC Boland 102-88. Rumblings of “Break up Meyer and LaPrad” have been heard in the clubhouse. Vince Wilczek/ DeWayne Bryan are in third (77). Chris Westerhaus/ Jamie Hitt and Kelly Garretson/ Dan Gillig each have 72 and Ed Kasselman/ Bo Bowman have 71 in a tight battle for fourth.

Eric Larrison shot a sweet 35 to net an amazing 27 for best round of the night. Most spectacular hole of the night was played by Dan Gillig on the par 5 #1. After clubbing a prodigious drive, Gillig positioned himself well on his second shot. Then he reportedly hit a high approach with enough backspin to draw it right back into the hole for an eagle (net 1 for Gillig on the par 5.) Needless to say, that was an egg. Other eggs were won by Ed Kasselman (#3), DeWayne Bryan (#5) and Chris Westerhaus (#7).

Following the pause for Independence Day, league play will continue next Tuesday.