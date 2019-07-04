Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Von Hunn giving the message (devices offered for the hearing impaired).

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; commission meetings at 6:30 p.m., general board meeting, 7:30 p.m.; executive meeting immediately following board meeting.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Fellowship Baptist Church

506 N. First St.

Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services.

Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume in September.

For more information, call (620) 275-5304.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching.

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "The 70 Influences."

Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Joel Plisek giving the message.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Broken Chains ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth group and dinner, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Minister Class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible Study, noon; Communion, 2 p.m. at Homestead; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Weight Watchers, 6 p.m.; staff parish relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon

Friday: Bible Study at The Cottages, 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 13: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "Kingdom Building."

Monday: Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wednesday Youth Group

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message and special music by Teri Sutherlin of St. James Lutheran Church. St. Lutheran's Steve Johnson will be the pianist.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Chin Christian activities: Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m.; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard; ARMY Youth, ages eighth grade to 20 years old, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, including the schedule for men's and women's meetings, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.