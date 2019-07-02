The Kansas Liberty Rally and March will be in Dodge City this Satuday.

This event says it promotes "Christian Faith and American Patriotism" and calls people to "stand against the assault on Christian faith, family and freedom" which organizers believe are under attack in America today.

Underneath this fancy rhetoric is an anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ event.

Beyond some individual victims of sexual and domestic abuse, I am not aware of any people in this country being forced against their will to have an abortion or engage in a same-sex relationship.

I assume the organizers of the "Liberty Rally and March" are concerned with these activities being engaged in by choice by others and feel these personal decisions and actions are not only any of their business but somehow an affront to their freedom.

The Declaration of Independence states "...all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among those are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

I cannot wrap my head around how someone can believe denying another person control over their body and health or denying them the right to love who they chose can in any way equate with liberty or patriotism.

I find little evidence in the Bible that Jesus was overly concerned with the sex lives of consenting adults and he seemed to keep himself busy feeding the hungry, healing the sick and encouraging his followers to do the same.

A Unity Rally for those who truly believe individual rights and freedoms will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

I encourage people to attend and show that being a small town doesn't make us small-minded and what it really means to believe in liberty for all.

Glenna Walker, Dodge City