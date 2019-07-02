Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations appearing last week in The Newton Kansan:

• Casie Wiens, director of “Cradle to Crayons” in Moundridge who announced the expansion of the daycare.

• Steve Richards of Newton, who as president of the Kansas Paraguay Partners met with Manuel Caceres, Paraguay's Ambassador to the United States, and gov. Laura Kelly.

• First responsders, who got a person trapped in a burning house out safely.

• “Circus Saurus,” which will perform in Newton this week.

• SPOKES MIT, which announced a learning festival at the library this week.

• Wild Prairie Event Center, which announced a "Salsa Night Fusion and Hip Hop" dance.

• Area golfers who competed in league play.

• The Newton Senior Knights, for winning back-to-back games.

• Newton High School Volleyball, for announcing the 2019 summer camp.

• Legacy Farms Coffee of Moundridge, which expanded worker opportunity in Honduras.

• The Newton Board of Eduation, which came to a decision on an amended dress code for Newton High School.

• The community of Peabody, for banding together and sandbagging downtown Peabody as rains caused flooding in the community

• Harvey County, for approving financial support for the STAND program which works to reduce drug use in teens.

• Aaron Jackson Bowman of Newton, who was a featured artist for the Carriage Factory Gallery studio tour.

• Constance Gehring of Newton, who was a featured artist for the Carriage Factory Gallery studio tour.

• Duane Graham of Newton, who was a featured artist for the Carriage Factory Gallery studio tour.

• George Krievins of Newton, who was a featured artist for the Carriage Factory Gallery studio tour.

• Andy Brown of Newton, who was a featured artist for the Carriage Factory Gallery studio tour.

• Dorothy Nickel Friesen, whose first book, “The Pastor Wears a Skirt,” was named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

• Carol Eck of Gossel, whose art was featured at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Immigrant House in Goessel art exhibition.

• Darlene Schroeder of Gossel, whose art was featured at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum.

• Fern Bartel of Gossel, whose art was featured at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum.

• Lana Wirt Myers of Newton, whose book, “The Diaries of Reuben Smith, Kansas Settler and Civil War Soldier,” was named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

• Newton First Church of the Nazarene, for hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive.

• Newton Farm and Art Market, for hosting the first “Peddling Without a License” pedal tractor event.

• Hesston Theatre Camp, for performing “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”

• Presbyterian Manor, for donating Sterling Presbyterian Manor to the non-profit Agewise Living.

• Stephen Owens, who is creating a food truck park downtown.

• The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, for hosting Main Street Mainia downtown.

• Aero Plains Brewing; B.S. Sandwich Press; Bigley's BBQ LLC; The Brown Box Bakery; Charley's Cheese Steaks; Chilly Goat Shaved Ice; Personal Chef Roberto; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers; Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs; Kona Ice Greater Wichita; Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch; Sweet Willy's BBQ; Taco Mike's; UNO MAS ICT; and Urban Skillet for participating in the first Heartland Credit Union/Newton Area Chamber of Commerce "Food Truck Throwdown" to close off Main Street Mainia.

• Jazz Play, which played a live concert at Moxie's Grill and Bar.

• Sand Creek Station golf course, for hosting The Railer — the annual Kansas State Amateur Men's Stroke Play Championship.

• The Newton Rebels baseball team, for playing back-to-back summer showcase games at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University.