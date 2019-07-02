Midland National Bank announces promotions

The Midland National Bank Board of Directors announce the promotion of Blake Lujano to Vice President – Loans and Karen Van Horn to Security Officer at the bank’s recent annual meeting.

Lujano has over fourteen years of Kansas banking experience with seven of those years at Midland National Bank. He is involved with all areas of lending, with an emphasis on Consumer and Small Business loans.

“With Blake’s banking experience, knowledge of the Newton community, and passion for excellence in customer service, he is a true asset of Midland National Bank and a good fit for our community bank mission.” said Ron Lang, Bank President.

Lujano is a life-long Newton resident and a graduate of Newton High School. He is involved with Newton Young Professionals, Ducks Unlimited and the Jayhawk Retrievers Club. He enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife, Katie, and their three children.

Van Horn has more than 20 years of experience at Midland National Bank in the teller and customer service areas. She will continue as Vice President – Customer Service with the additional responsibilities of Security Officer.

"Karen’s knowledge of bank operations makes her a good fit for the additional duties of supervising the security of the bank. We are pleased to promote individuals from within the bank and believe these changes will allow us to better serve our customers” Lang said.

Van Horn attended Butler County Community College, Wichita State University, and has her Supervisor Certification through the Kansas Banker’s Association. Van Horn serves on the Harvey County Historical Museum Board, the Downtown Promotions Committee and is active with the St. Matthew’s Representative Payee Program.

Kaye feted

Jessie Kaye, President and CEO of Prairie View, was recently featured in Wichita Business Journal as a top female leader in the healthcare field.



She describes her leadership style as a combination of relationships, communication, instinct, insight and the ability to motivate, in hopes of bringing out the best in people to achieve the most favorable results possible for the organization.



"In health care, that means providing high quality services to those who need them, while exercising good stewardship of scarce and precious resources entrusted to us by public systems, private individuals, companies and groups," Kaye said. "I strive to be an approachable and reasonable facilitator, practicing sensitivity, compassion and understanding... as I orchestrate the multitude of activities and processes that are needed to achieve those lofty outcomes."

Prairie View, Inc., is a faith-based behavioral health services provider, offering treatment and psychiatric services for all ages as well as consultations for businesses and organizations. In addition to a campus in Newton with outpatient offices, psychiatric hospital, residential treatment for adolescents, and the Addictions Treatment Center, Prairie View serves clients in Hillsboro, McPherson and at two locations in Wichita.

Peace Connections awarded grant





Peace Connections is recentlyannounced reception of a $600 grant from the Impact Fund and a $45 grant from the Kids Endowment Fund, both through the North Newton Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation.

The funds will bussed to help cover the costs associated with an AmeriCorps Summer Associate VISTA. This full-time VISTA will help organize and implement Peace Connections' SEAK 2.0 program (Summer Enrichment Activities for Kids), which connects youth and families with community resources while also encouraging healthy relationships and physical activity! SEAK 2.0 is open to the public, providing stimulating activities, interactive presentations, and social connections. Collaborative partnerships with New Creation Fellowship Church, Shalom Mennonite Church, and Faith Mennonite Church, as well as the USD 373 Free Summer Meals program means that meaningful activities and nutritious meals are available Monday through Friday to any child 18 and under.

Peace Connections is a community non-profit that seeks to inspire transformation in people and systems by building relationships, resources, and resilience. Volunteer driven programs bridge families with community resources through a multi-generational approach.

The North Newton Community Foundation (NNCF) supports efforts that enhance community well-being through expansion of educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and improvement of human health and the physical environment. This will be done in part by visionary effort to increase the total flow of philanthropic resources by identifying new funding sources and orienting donors to the benefits from such uses. Visit https://centralkansascf.org/affiliate-foundations/north-newton-community-foundation/ for more information. The North Newton Community Foundation is an affiliate with Central Kansas Community Foundation (CKCF), whose mission is "building stronger communities through charitable giving". Founded in 1995, Central Kansas Community Foundation based in Newton, is an intermediary between donors and charities.

Westar passes milestone

Westar Energy and KCP&L wind farms recently passed 50 million megawatt hours of wind electricity production. That’s enough electricity to power all the company’s residential customers for more than a year.







“Wind energy benefits our Kansas and Missouri communities while keeping our air clean and lowering our energy prices,” said John Bridson, vice president, generation services. “Today with 23 wind farms, Westar and KCP&L are investing in competitively priced renewable electricity and additional jobs in our rural communities.”







During the past decade, Westar and KCP&L have increased their generation from renewables by more than 12.5 times, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 40 percent from 2005 levels. Today, Westar and KCP&L customers get nearly a third of their energy from wind and another 25 percent from nuclear power. So far in 2019, nearly 55 percent of energy is coming from emission free resources.







Westar & KCP&L own or purchase electricity from 23 wind farms, representing a capital investment of about $5 billion, and has announced partnerships with NextEra Energy to purchase electricity from Soldier Creek I Wind Energy Center for production at the end of 2020 and EDP Renewables to purchase electricity from Prairie Queen Wind Energy Center starting in 2019.