Newton Fire/EMS hosting community run

Registration is open for Newton Fire/EMS Department’s second annual community run to promote cardiovascular fitness.

The Fueled by Fire Run is set for 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21. It will feature 2-mile and 9-mile courses that begin and end at Athletic Park and follow the Sand Creek Bike Path. The 9-mile course was specifically scheduled for those training for the Prairie Fire Half Marathon in October in Wichita.

Registration is $28 for the 2-mile run and $33 for the 9-mile run. Participants are encouraged to register at www.fueledbyfirenewton.net. Same-day registration and check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Each participant will receive a Fueled by Fire T-shirt, and each 9-mile runner will receive a finisher’s medal. Course routes and other information is available on the website.

Event proceeds will benefit the Community Chaplain Response Team, which provides support to first responders, training and certification to chaplains and volunteers, and problem-solving for community issues.

Faith and Life to host book signing

Elaine McAllister of Hillsboro announces the release of Celebrate Grandparenting: 101 Ideas to Intentionally Connect with your Grands, which offers practical, user-friendly resources for grandparent-grandchild activities.

Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main St., Newton has the book available and is hosting a “Meet the Author” book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Award-winning writer, blogger and columnist McAllister passionately embraces her role as a grandparent and encourages others to do the same by sharing creative and practical ideas to intentionally celebrate grandparenting every day.

As influencers of today’s younger generation, grandparents will find resources in this book to transform fleeting moments into forever memories.