A chance for showers and thunderstorms is in the Topeka forecast for Tuesday evening, after another hot day with highs around 93 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, a chance of rain will continue Wednedsay, when highs again are expected to be in the lower-90s.
Fourth of July celebrations could be a bit soggy, as well, as forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.
• Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.
• Thursday, Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph.
• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.