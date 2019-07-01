G2 Heat 14U

finishes 1-4

McPHERSON — The G2 Heat 14U-Lange softball team finished 1-4 Saturday and Sunday in a tournament in McPherson.

The Heat fell to the Chaos 9-3, the Kansas Renegades 14-1, the Pratt Diamonds 7-2, beat the Lady Express 9-8 and lost to the Optimist Diamonds 8-5.

Against the Chaos, Carly Wilhelm drove in a run. Gabby Dalbom struck out three in two innings for the loss. Addy Mueller also pitched.

Against the Renegades, Dalbom drove in a run.

Mueller struck out two in three innings for the loss. Dalbom also pitched an inning.

Against the Pratt Diamonds, Rylee Schaffer and Amie Yoder each had two hits with an RBI. Dalbom took the loss.

Against the Lady Express, Mueller had three hits and three RBIs. Emily Wedel had two hits and two RBIs. Piper Seidl also drove in two runs.

Mueller pitched the win, striking out three.

Against the Optimist Diamonds, Yoder drove in two runs. Wedel had two hits. Schaffer and Jillian George each drove in a run.

Dalbom stuck out four in the loss.

The Heat is 13-17.

Panthers

drop two

WICHITA — The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team dropped a pair of games during the weekend.

The Panthers fell to the Wellington Dukes 9-3 and the Wichita Wolfpack 15-0.

The Panthers are 7-10.