ANDOVER — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team placed second Friday and Saturday at the Aviators Classic at the Andover Central field and the Wichita East field.

Newton opened play in the Aviators Classic with a 1-1 finish Friday in pool play.

The Knights fell to the Buhler Nationals 12-1 in four innings, but rebounded to beat the Belle Plaine Express 9-3.

Against Buhler, Joel Franz had Newton’s sole hit. Buhler scored three runs in the first inning and nine runs in the third inning.

Jackson Wells had two hits and three RBIs for Buhler. Brandon Sides, Briggam McCurdy and Ryan Henderson each drove in two runs. McCurdy went two for three hitting.

Griffin Davis took the loss pitching for Newton, striking out three. Ian Akers finished the game.

Sides pitched the one-hit win for Buhler, striking out two.

Newton held Belle Plaine to two hits and was aided by four errors. Zach Kennel and Griffin Davis each went two for four hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Trev Golubski went two for two with two RBIs.

Newton’s pitching stats were not posted. Nolan Reynolds took the loss for Belle Plaine.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Newton downed Hutchinson 2-1.

Newton scored a run each in the top of the fourth and fifth innings. Henry Claassen and Andrew Barron each drove in a run. Hutchinson scored in the bottom of the fourth.

Barron pitched five innings for the win, allowing a run on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Josh Edson finished the game for the save, allowing a hit, a walk and striking out two.

Payton Trunkill went the distance for Hutchinson in the loss, allowing one earned run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Kaden Goldsmith went two for three hitting for Hutchinson.

In the semifinals, Newton avenged its loss against Buhler, winning 12-5.

Stats against Buhler were not posted.

In the finals, Newton fell to Emporia 13-5 in six innings.

Emporia scored five runs in the first inning and four in the sixth to take control. Newton scored three runs in the first inning and two in the fifth.

Cade Kohlmeier pitched a complete game for Emporia, allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven walks and four strikeouts.

Camden Fenwick took the loss for Newton, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits with four walks. Peyton Maxwell finished the game, allowing two runs on three hits.

Kadyn Williams went three for four hitting for Emporia, driving in three runs. Hayden Baumwart, John Miller and Chance Gilpin each drove in two. Baumwart had four hits, while Gilpin had three.

Matt Seirer drove in a run for Newton.

Emporia improves to 25-1. Newton is 10-20-1 and plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Emporia.

Friday’s games

vs. Buhler

Newton;000;1;—1;1;2

Buhler;309;x;—12;10;1

Davis (L), Akers 3 and n/a; Sides (W) and n/a.

vs. Belle Plaine

Belle Pl.;201;000;—3;2;4

Newton;014;212;—10;10;1

Reynolds (L), Happy 5 and Rhett; Newton’s battery n/a.

Saturday’s games

vs. Hutchinson

Newton;000;110;0;—2;4;0

Hutchinson;000;100;0;—1;5;3

Barron (W), Edson (S) 6 and n/a; Trunkill (L) and n/a.

vs. Buhler

Newton 12, Buhler 5

Linescore n/a.

vs. Emporia

Newton;300;020;—5;3;1

Emporia;502;114;—13;17;4

Fenwick (L), Maxwell 6 and Seirer; Kohlmeier (W) and Baumwart.