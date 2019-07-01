Should voters approve a new school in an upcoming bond election, where that new elementary school will be located has come into a clearer focus.

An agreement has been reached between USD 373 and a landowner for the possible purchase of land on Southwest 24th Street near the Old Main intersection.

On June 24, the USD 373 Board of Education approved a motion to authorize superintendent Deb Hamm to sign an agreement between a landowner and the district. The land purchase will be contingent upon the passage of the bond and will be used for the new school if question two of the bond passes. The seller of the land is Ron Harder, of Harder Properties.

“We are excited to have this space for the new school and the rural life program if question two passes,” Hamm said. “We believe that this space, as well as having a school built specifically for its needs, will help the program flourish.”

Ten acres of the 25 acres acquired will be donated while 15 acres will be purchased at the rate of $0.50 per square foot or $21,780 per acre. The total cost to the district will be $326,700. That money will come from capital outlay funds.

The agreement will be closed on by Dec. 2, 2019.

The possible construction of a new elementary school is the second question of a two-question bond issue. The first portion of the bond issue is a $61 million for renovations throughout the district. The second portion of the bond, which can only be approved if the first question is approved, is more than $21 million for a new elementary school.