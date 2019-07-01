ANDALE — The Newton Rebels capped off a 3-0 weekend with a 2-1 win over the Andale Warhawks Sunday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at the Andale High School field.

Newton pitcher Weston Murrow threw seven innings for the win, allowing three hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Daniel Rubio threw the eighth inning, retiring all three batters faced. Zach Gillig pitched the ninth inning for the save, allowing an uneared run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Newton scored both runs in the fifth inning on a Luke Royle sacrifice fly and an error.

Andale scored in the bottom of the ninth on an Eric Williams sacrifice fly.

Andale pitcher Garrett Whitley went the distance in the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Thomas Beiswinger went two for three hitting for Andale.

The sweep moved Newton all the way into third place in the SCL East at 11-11, 15-12 overall. Newton is 3 1/2 games behind Haysville in the division standings.

Andale drops to 4-22, 2-20 in league play.

The SCL All-Star Game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The SCL Home Run Derby is at 6 p.m.

Newton resumes play with a non-league game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wellington Heat of the Kansas Collegiate League.

Newton;000;020;000;—2;3;2

Andale;000;000;001;—1;4;2

Murrow (W, 2-0), Rubio 8, Gillig (S, 1) 9 and Stone; Whitley (L, 1-3) and Williams. Time — 1:45.

SATURDAY’S GAME — The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 9-8 win over Andale at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton trailed 3-1 after five innings, but took the lead with three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.

Andale regained the lead with a five-run ninth inning.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Terrell Huggins walked, Enzo Bonventre singled and Drew Healy singled to load the bases. Ricardo Paris then tied the game with a two-run single.

After a walk to Luke Royle, Isiah Perez drew a walk to end the game.

Bonventre finished the game hitting for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run. Bonventre drove in two runs. Paris finished four for five hitting with three RBIs. Healy went three for five with an RBI.

Newton starter Garrett McClain went seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Matt Contreras pitched a scoreless eighth inning. R.J. Gaines started the ninth, followed by Ruben Portillo. Zach Gillig struck out the sole pitcher he faced for the win.

Andale starter Miguel Ramos went five innings, allowing a run on five hits with four strikeouts. Jeff Hendrixson pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with a strikeout. Christian Wulf finished the game for the loss, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.

R.J. Lara went two for five hitting for Andale, driving in two runs. Ethan Bergkamp and Austin Bonnel each hit a two-run home run. Ryan Dearing hit a two-run home run.

Andale;020;010;005;—8;7;0

Newton;000;103;203;—9;15;1

Ramos, Hendrixson 6, Wulf (L, 1-3) 8 and Williams, Bergkamp; McClain, Contreras 8, Gaines 9, Portillo 9, Gillig (W, 3-3) 9 and Bonventre, Hodges. HR — A: Bonnel (2), Bergkamp (1). NL Bonventre (3). Time — 3:02.