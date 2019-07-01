On Friday nights from April through October, dozens of vintage and antique cars pull into the parking lot of Dillons at 1218 N. Main St. in Newton.

The drivers bring the vehicles to participate in the Newton Cruise-In, started last year by Brian Robinson and Chad Gay.

Brian and his wife, Lora Robinson, moved to Newton a few years ago and decided to host the cruise-in to meet other antique car fans.

"(Lora) and I would cruise Main, like we did in the old days, by ourselves, forever," Brian Robinson said. "I would do it on Saturdays and Sundays and there was never anybody else out."

The Newton Cruise-In starts out its season being held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday evening, moving progressively later as the summer heats up. Starting July 5, the meetup will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

"Later on in the summer, it'll move to being from 8 to 10 p.m., and that's probably the best one as far as it being cooler and the cars running better," Brian Robinson said. "These old cars don't run well in the heat."

The event is free and open to the public, which is invited to bring new or old vehicles, including motorcycles, from any manufacturer.

"We have one kid who comes out who is just like I was in high school," Brian Robinson said. "His car would technically be called a beater, but it doesn't matter — it's his. He works on it all the time."

Those formative high school years still loom large in the memories of other Newton Cruise-In members like Larry Harder.

"We're trying to relive our old days, like we did in high school," Harder said. "We used to do this, back in the '60s and '70s. We hung out in all the parking lots and dragged Main from Sonic to A&W."

Marion Weis also brings his Mustang to the Newton Cruise-In.

"I bought it in 1981, when I was a sophomore in high school," Weis said. "I've had to rebuild it twice."

Attending the Newton Cruise-In gives Weis the chance to meet other car enthusiasts — including some of his high-school classmates.

"People I haven't seen in a long time will come and talk to me about my car," Weis said.

Weis appreciates getting area drivers to display their vehicles — and keep the entertainment dollars they spend — in Newton. He also said he hopes the weekly meetup will keep drawing a regular crowd.

"Once you do start something like this, more people will bring their cars out of their garages and you're going to wind up seeing more nice cars, more old vintage cars out," Weis said.

"If we get everybody to show up, I know we could hit 100," Brian Robinson said.

The Newton Cruise-In draws visitors from all over Harvey County and neighboring counties. Brian Robinson said one man from the Tulsa area came to visit his son at Bethel College and, seeing the event, trailered his antique truck up for the cruise-in the next weekend.

"For (Brian), it's how he's gotten to know people in Newton with the same interests he has," Lora Robinson said.

"It doesn't matter if you don't have a car — come out and talk to us," Weis said.

For more information about the Newton Cruise-In, along with pictures of the vehicles that participate each week, visit its Facebook page.