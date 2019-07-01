Business has been brisk at the Cyrus Hotel since it opened in late January in downtown Topeka.

Buoyed by a flurry of five-star customer reviews on the TripAdvisor website, many out-of-town guests are finding the Cyrus to be their hotel of choice for overnight stays in the capital city.

Local residents also are availing themselves of the Cyrus and its many offerings, whether for a company meeting, a staycation in one of the expertly appointed rooms or for dinner or a drink at the hotel's Weather Room restaurant.

And, with the advent of summer, the hotel is welcoming even more guests as it offers live outdoor music concerts featuring local artists performing on its second-floor deck.

All told, the Cyrus is bringing people back to downtown Topeka, back to "the avenue." And that was one of its main intents when it was little more than a concept on a drawing board.

The eight-story hotel is named after Cyrus K. Holliday, the man credited with founding Topeka in 1854. It is located at 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Managed by the Aparium Hotel Group, the Cyrus already has attracted some of the most famous visitors to the capital city so far in 2019. Acts who have been on stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center — such as the Beach Boys, REO Speedwagon and Tim Allen — have chosen to stay at the hotel.

Leaders from other countries doing business in Topeka also have selected the Cyrus, located a block away from the Statehouse.

It seems nearly everyone who has stayed at the Cyrus has left with glowing reviews, said Topeka businessman Cody Foster, one of the hotel's owners.

"The reviews that we've got on the hotel have been spectacular," Foster said on a recent Friday morning as he relaxed in the hotel's large second-floor suite that overlooks Kansas Avenue. "I think we went to number one on TripAdvisor today in terms of five-star reviews."

A key goal for the hotel was to offer "something different, something unique" and something that has a different feel from what a person might have found at other hotels in Topeka, Foster said.

"I've heard that a lot, which I think is cool," Foster said. "People staying here, saying 'I feel like I'm in a really big city— it's what I would expect there.' So we've gotten a lot of really good feedback so far."

Foster, who is the founder and owner of AIM Strategies LLC, which developed the Cyrus, said he has been pleased with the hotel's reception, both from the Topeka community and those who come to stay.

One of the biggest keys of the hotel's early success has been the individualized, customer-focused service the Cyrus Hotel offers its guests.

The hotel is but one of several downtown projects that Foster has undertaken. Already, Foster has been instrumental in bringing the Pennant restaurant to downtown Topeka. The Pennant is at 915 S. Kansas Ave., directly west across Kansas Avenue from the Cyrus.

Iron Rail Brewing, another restaurant, opened late in 2018 at 705 S. Kansas Ave.

While both the Pennant and the Iron Rail were major undertakings, they paled in comparison to the Cyrus project.

Foster said he had planned to take a break and catch his breath after the $25 million hotel was completed earlier this year.

But four months after it opened, he seemed to be chomping at the bit to get going on some other projects aimed at revitalizing downtown Topeka.

Foster acknowledged the restaurants and the hotel have helped pump new vitality into downtown Topeka.

At the same time, he acknowledged the work was just getting started.

"We're in the first or second inning of a nine-inning game," he said.

He said he sees downtown Topeka at least "one more big anchor-type project" away from really taking off. He said he wasn't sure what that next project might be — possibly a youth sports complex, a convention center and hotel, a multipurpose stadium, development of the water tower area or work along the Kansas Riverfront.

In the meantime, Foster said downtown "probably needs a few more restaurants .... I think pizza's one option that doesn't exist a ton down here. Probably a few other things."

Foster said ironically, "we're getting a lot of people" reaching out to inquire about space for retail stores like boutique shops, something that may have seemed like a stretch a few years ago.

"When you start to see the traffic patterns that you're seeing ...," Foster said, "it makes a pretty good business case for bringing in some retail stores down here now."

He added that he expected to see some of the vacant buildings along Kansas Avenue begin to fill in with businesses "in the next year or two."

Though he is a major force in the ongoing remaking of downtown Topeka, Foster is quick to say he is even more sold on the idea of a strong Topeka. He said he is hopeful downtown momentum will carry over to other parts of the city.

He said he foresees downtown development stretching from the central business district across the Kansas River to the North Topeka Arts District.

New developments already in place, like the Cyrus, are helping pave the way for more revitalization.

In its early months, the Cyrus made a few adjustments on the fly, finding what worked and what tweaks needed to be made to succeed in the Topeka market.

The Cyrus had been opened only a few weeks when room rates were dropped about $10 to $15 per night, making the prices more in line with other hotels in Topeka. The goal was to get more occupancy in the hotel, and the move succeeded.

Jeff Pavone, general manager of the Cyrus, said the hotel's first few months have gone well, particularly for a brand new enterprise.

"The first thee or four months have been very busy," Pavone said. "We had a great opening, and it's been very smooth."

Pavone was extremely pleased with customer reviews that helped the hotel reach the top of the TripAdvisor online travel site, used by many people when they are selecting places to stay.

A recent Google review also offered glowing comments.

"It was a wonderful experience!" one customer wrote on Google reviews. "The staff was exceptional in every way. Our room was spacious and beautifully decorated with a great view. The bar was a perfect place for an evening cocktail. It was also nice to walk around downtown. Such a fabulous stay!!!"

The hotel has intentional, nuanced references to Topeka's history at nearly every turn. Those who stay there find it to be a one-of-a-kind experience and a far cry from the cookie-cutter hotels that look virtually the same in Topeka as they do in Toledo.

The Cyrus opening occurred in the cold of winter. Now that the weather is warming up, the occupancy rate is going higher, as well.

Yet with all of its pleasing architecture and design features, what sets the Cyrus apart the most is the people who work there, Pavone said.

Of the 102 "team members" employed at the hotel, about 95 percent have been with the Cyrus since it opened. Pavone attributed the unusually high retention rate to employees who understood the Cyrus vision, who deliver on customer-service goals, and who themselves are rewarded with various perks for their commitment to the hotel and its mission.

Thad Halstead, marketing director for AIM Strategies, said he has been watching not only the transformation of downtown Topeka in recent years but the change in the mindset of Topeka-area residents.

When the Pennant restaurant was in the planning stages, Halstead said, a frequently heard question was "why are you doing this?"

The Pennant opened to great success and was followed a few months later by the the Iron Rail, which also is attracting large numbers of diners.

In a matter of months, Halstead said, the questions turned from "why?" to "what's next?"

The forward movement of downtown, spurred on by the Cyrus and other projects, has helped the city expand its vision of what it can become, Halstead said.

"I think that's where downtown can help the city grow as a whole," Halstead said, "when we start saying 'and' instead of 'or.' We can have a great downtown and a great Wanamaker and a great southeast part of the town. We don't have to trade one for the other."