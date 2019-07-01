Waste Management and Harvey County are renegotiating contracts, looking closely at recycling services in the county.

At issue, according to county administration, are not only the fees charged but also how much material that is not recyclable is winding up in recycling bins.

The current county ordinance prohibits grass clipping, leaves and household hazardous waste from being placed in the waste stream. It also prohibits recycling materials in the waste stream.

The cities provide recycling to their residents, and they also enforce recycling rules.

“We have previously told haulers that they need to provide recycling in the county,” said Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator.

However, getting those recyclables sorted is an issue because of how much waste is being placed in recycling containers.

“The amount of contamination within the recycling continues to be an issue,” Swartzendruber said.

He told the commission he was given estimates that between 25 to 30 percent of what is taken as recyclables is actually trash.

Waste Management transports recyclables to a facility in Hutchinson for sorting.

“We are currently paying $14 per ton to WM to process recycling. In 2020 we will be raising our fee to customers from $18 per ton to $19 per ton,” Swartzendruber said.

For transport of waste, the county is paying $33 per ton to the Reno County landfill. In 2020, it will jump to $35.

Waste Management will be meeting with the commission next week to discuss the contract. The contract expires in April 2022.

“They are not satisfied with the contract with the level of contamination that is in it,” Swartzendruber said.

In other business the commission:

• Received an update on flooding damage — namely erosion of river banks — at West Park.

• Approved Constance Gehring and Jennifer Spear to the Harvey County Farm and Food Council.

• Learned that sales tax collection were $593,238 in the second quarter and $1.2 million for the year. Collections were 6.2 percent higher for the month of June compared to the previous June.

• Witnessed the swearing in of Racquel Langley as the register of deeds.

• Reviewed the Harvey County Food and Farm Council action plan.

• Discussed a recommendation from the Harvey County Park Advisory Board to make changes to primitive camping passes at the county parks on a trial basis. Following the writing and publication of a new resolution, the parks department will offer multi-day primitive camping passes — a seven-day pass and 14-day pass for consecutive use.

• Learned that there were no bidders for a chip sealing project for 2019. A combination of bad information from a supplier and miscommunication with an engineering firm resulted in no bidders for the project.

• Extended an emergency declaration as a result of flooding.

• Reviewed a 2020 budget recommendation. The recommendation contains a levy of $13 million. The mill levy could decrease the levy slightly to 42.175 mills. The commission will have an all-day budget session July 8. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.