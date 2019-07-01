1. Celebrate Independence Day

Kidron Bethel Village's 15th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza will get underway at 7 p.m. Thursday at 3001 Ivy Drive, North Newton. The free event attracts thousands each year for family-friendly festivities including games, food, live music, a fireworks show and more.

The fireworks show begins at dusk. Hot dogs, Kidron Konies, beverages and snacks will be available. Lawn chairs are recommended. Flashlights may be helpful for navigating to and from parking areas. There is no admission charge.

New this year is a community raffle with prizes provided by local businesses. Prizes include free pizza for a year from Papa John’s, $100 cash and donations from Sonic Drive-In, Hibbett Sports and Sears Hometown Store. Raffle tickets can be purchased that evening for $1 each. Sales will benefit the Health Care Benevolent Fund, which assists residents of Kidron Bethel Village who are unable to cover the full cost of their care.

2. Head to the circus

The 2019 edition of "Circus Saurus" is scheduled to be at the Harvey County Fairgrounds for two shows on July 5. The show is operated by Carson and Barnes Circus.

According to the circus, the show will feature artists from around the world in a mythological quest. A unicorn will pass through the center ring as dinosaurs arrive as part of the show.

Also set for the Newton show are Asian elephants, the "Wheel of Destiny," tumbling acrobats, jugglers, clowns and aerial artists.

Circus Saurus will host a free "Elephant Shower" in the afternoon.

The bath time is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 5 before the ticketed performances scheduled at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The elephants will be given a bath, and according to the circus, during this time the public will be able to see the animals "up close and learn about their species."

Tickets for the circus performance are available online starting at $8 for children and $18 for adults. Ticket fees increase the day of the show. For more information, discounts and tickets, visit bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292.

3. Learn something new

The Spokes Learning Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 3 at Newton Public Library. To sign up a student, call the library at 316-283-2916. MIT students biking across the United States will present workshops to rethink STEM education. Kids ages 10-18 may register to participate in “Ready, Set, Make,” “Decoding DNA,” “Intelligence: from the Brain to Driving Cars,” and/or “Fun with Chemistry.” It’s hands-on, project-based free learning. Follow the team at https://www.mitspokes.com/.

4. Salsa night

Wild Prairie Event Center will host a "Salsa Night Fusion and Hip Hop" dance at 9 p.m. July 6. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Wild Prairie is located at 1610 S.E. Third St.

5. Family fun

Newton Public Library will host a Family Fun Night at 7 p.m. July 8. Head to the Children’s Department to laugh along with the Barn Yard Puppets.