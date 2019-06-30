Gary Price won’t miss the controversy stirred when he declared snow days, but the retiring superintendent will miss walking into Hutchinson USD 308 classrooms.

Price has spent more than four decades in education, including several decades as a superintendent. He led Inman, Hesston, Hutchinson and Pittsburg school districts, coming out of retirement in 2017 to serve as superintendent of Hutchinson's district again.

June 30 is the last day of his contract, and last week, sitting in an office ready for incoming Superintendent Mike Folks, Price talked to The News about his concerns, changes through time and the outlook.

Civility

Price has several concerns about current trends.

“One is the loss of civility in our society. We seem to be forgetting how to be nice to one another and we can say about anything we want to and about anyone — especially online because it seems anonymous,” Price said.

“I think we’re losing the ability to relate closely,” he said, mentioning people who sit at the same restaurant table but instead focus on phones.

He’s also witnessed an increase in mental issues that young children exhibit in schools.

Prior to Price’s return two years ago, Morgan Elementary School was in the news because of disruptive student behavior.

“‘Oh, there must be something wrong with Hutch,’ ” Price recalled was the sense in the community.

It’s evident now that other school districts also wrestle with student emotional and behavioral issues.

“I don’t know what it is,” Price said, but it’s a change. “I really worry about that direction."

During Price’s two-year stint, USD 308 opened Avenue A Academy as an alternative setting for students not performing well in a traditional elementary school. The district will open an alternative site, Midtown Center, for middle school students in the coming school year.

“We haven’t hired an additional teacher in several years,” he said, but the district has hired social workers, counselors and paraprofessionals. Horizons Mental Health Center’s presence in district schools has expanded, too.

Area employers meeting this spring with visiting Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland spoke of the absence of a strong work ethic in some of their younger hires.

“I share that concern,” Price said.

Federal and state accountability for schools used to be based on student test results.

“Finally, we’re figuring out that’s not the most important piece,” Price said.

The Kansas Department of Education is emphasizing the need for schools to prepare students for their lives after high school.

“We’re in that transition now,” Price said, and that includes teaching the soft skills, such as how to interact with people and the importance of showing up.

“To be successful, they’ve got to engage,” Price said.

The basic behave-and-reward method can influence outcomes, but relying on grades to change behavior no longer works so well, he said.

“I think they just don’t care,” he said about grades, although college-bound students are motivated to get good grades.

Price thinks students must be shown the connections: Learning skills leads to a job and to relationships and “your life will be better.”

Sports

As a superintendent, Price notes with pride, he hit 7-for-7 on school bond issues.

The bond issue he shepherded in Hutchinson USD during his first stint here, 1995-2000, produced the Salthawk Activity Center at Hutchinson High School.

Kansas schools continue to add sports and teams. Is that good or bad?

“Good,” Price said, “just because it allows more to participate.”

Sports and activities are “probably the best place kids can learn this interaction and socializing with one another. That’s even better than the classroom in many ways,” he said. “There’s a direct correlation between the amount of kids participating in activities and discipline referrals.”

Parents

There have always been parents who care deeply about their children and are involved, Price said. “But it seems like that percentage is decreasing all the time,” he said. “You don’t want to blame parents for that."

In so many families, both parents must work, and sometimes their jobs pay minimal wages, he said. They love their children “but they can't come up with enough hours in the day to parent,” he said.

That’s a society problem when people can’t get jobs that pay enough to have time for leisure, he said.

USD 308 schools used to have strong relationships with employers, and that led to interaction between adults and children. That’s kind of diminished, he said, but First Presbyterian Church has a partnership with Lincoln Elementary School that is flourishing, he observed.

Hutchinson is focused on neighborhood identification, and Price has encouraged officials to tie in schools to those neighborhood programs.

“Maybe we could get back that sense of community where we support one another,” he said.

More adults — especially men — are needed as role models or mentors, he said.

“Just being a caring adult in the life of a child is the most important volunteer work I think anybody can do,” he said.

Teachers

Price was born in Coffeyville but the family lived just south of the state line and he graduated from high school in Oklahoma. His mother was an elementary school teacher; his father was variously a history teacher, principal and coach.

What impressed the son was how happy his parents were in their work.

“I just never thought about doing anything else,” Price said.

He started teaching English to Grades 8 and 9 in Winfield.

“I also taught the Russian language, which I can’t do now,” he said. He was a counselor and later principal of Haven High School during those early years, too.

Price said he’s inspired by teachers who go the second mile and touch the lives of some vulnerable kids.

“That’s probably one of the things I’ve enjoyed the most about being here, is being around those people,” he said.

In the past, Price said, some people went into teaching thinking it was a nine-month job. New teachers emerging from college today “have a pretty good reality check that you have to be committed to doing it,” he said.

“You have to be better than you used to be because teaching is so much harder,” he said. A teacher also must be a counselor, a confidant. “It takes a really big heart to be a teacher anymore,” he said.

Price is impressed by the quality of new teachers but said there’s not enough of them — particularly in light of the number of teachers nearing retirement.

USD 308 started last school year with 10 people who were not fully licensed. The district is going to be in a better position for 2019-20, he said.

The Hutchinson district also experiences regular turnover in some classified staff positions, such as custodians. “We had slipped behind,” Price said, on pay.

“We couldn’t do it without the classified staff,” he said.

Last year, the district gave bigger salary increases to the classified staff than to other groups. The district is trying to improve employee benefits and a demonstration of appreciation to those workers, too, he said.

Legacy

Former Hutchinson USD 308 school board member Darla Neal remembers the anger in the community when the district, under Price’s leadership, changed the middle school system nearly 20 years ago.

In 1980, voters approved the construction of two similar middle-school buildings. The north end school was named Liberty. Sherman stood in the city’s poorer and more racially and ethnically diverse south end.

The disparities at the schools grew over time.

Test scores were noticeably better at Liberty. Enrollment in Liberty rose, and parents in and outside USD 308 sought to enroll their children at Liberty. In the 1997-98 school year, Liberty had 448 students compared to 327 students at Sherman. In spring 1998, the district froze transfer requests outside the attendance boundaries for Liberty and Sherman, and Price outlined options for addressing the problem. They ranged from maintaining the status quo to reorganizing the schools — which was the option adopted.

In August 2000, all seventh-graders in USD 308 attended the building that had been Sherman. Liberty became the school for all eighth-graders in the district.

“That was difficult for a lot of the community to accept, and there were people who were very angry, who didn't want their children to move to the other end of town for school,” Neal said. “The wonderful thing is the kids did very well,” she said.

Neal said Price is “a very good people person, he’s a very good listener, and he’s a very good communicator.”

In 2017, when USD 308 Superintendent Shelly Kiblinger left for a superintendent job in Cherryvale, the school board asked Price, then 72 years old and retired since 2012 and living in Hutchinson, to return for a year.

“I was delighted. I thought he was just what we needed,” Neal said of the board's decision.

As Price tells it, he told his wife, Rosalind Price, about the offer to return as USD 308 superintendent, and she said, “ ‘I don’t have to move? You’ll be out of the house? Count me in.’ ”

He began as interim superintendent in July 2017 and that September, the board asked if he would stay for a second year, too. He said yes.

“We had a list of things that we hoped that he would help us with,” said current School Board President Kail Denison, including assessing if the district had the right personnel in the right places. “We knew that he was working on those,” she said, and a second year gave Price more time and also provided the board more time to prepare for its search for a superintendent, a process that included community focus groups.

“He wasn't a place-holder. We wanted to keep moving forward,” Denison said, and Price did “a fantastic job.”

“I’m glad I did a second year,” Price said. "This has just been a great ride for me, I've really enjoyed it," he said.

The board wanted to change a lot of the feeling about the district and get morale up. “I think we accomplished that," he said.

Retirement

The Prices have two children and eight grandchildren. In May, Superintendent Price was on stage as his granddaughter and Hutchinson High School graduating senior Lauren Ollenburger received her diploma folder and again when grandson and Hutchinson Middle School-8 graduate Brady Ollenburger received his eighth-grade promotion certificate.

He's proud that granddaughter Katie Ollenburger will graduate in December from Emporia State University and will become an elementary school teacher.

Price said his wife is "the best elementary teacher I ever knew." A couple of weeks before the start of school in August, she would visit each student in his home, giving the parents a refrigerator magnet with her name and phone number.

"What it did was develop a relationship with the family when there was no problem. I just thought that was huge," Price said.

Price thinks if USD 308 could pay teachers for an extra week and send them out in two's to student homes before school, that would be "helpful and probably money well spent."

In this second swing at retirement, Price and his wife will take short trips in Kansas, using "The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers," by Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe, as a guide. He doesn't know where they’ll be when Hutchinson schools start in August, but it won’t be here. Not being part of that first day of school will be tough, he figures.

Price will do more volunteer work, but he won’t volunteer immediately at Hutchinson schools, out of deference to the new superintendent.

Price does not flatly rule out any future role in education.

“I’m not through with whatever I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.