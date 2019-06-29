Another heat advisory heat advisory has been issued for Saturday in Leavenworth County.

The heat advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 1-9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s. Combined with high humidity, heat index values may be between 100-105.

Saturday's heat advisory follows a similar advisory that was issued for Friday afternoon and evening.

The heat advisory issued for Saturday by the NWS urges people to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible and out of the son.

People who have to work or spend time outside are encouraged to schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening hours. People also are encouraged to wear light weight and loose fitting clothing.

Daily high temperatures in the low to mid 90s are expected to continue through the middle of the upcoming week, according to a NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

