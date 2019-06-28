HAYSVILLE — The Newton Rebels took advantage of a defensive implosion by the division-leading Haysville Aviators to claim a 9-2 win Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Haysville.

The Rebels took advantage of nine Haysville errors to score six unearned runs.

Newton scored in the fourth inning on an error. Haysville came back with a pair of runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single for Chris Robinson and an RBI double for Keaton Candor.

In the eighth inning, Newton scored on an error to tie the game. A passed ball allowed Newton to take the lead. Isiah Perez hit an RBI single. Another error allowed two runs to score. Garrett McClain hit an RBI single. Another error let two more runs in.

McClain finished three for five hitting with an RBI. Brad Chronister went two for five with an RBI.

Newton starter Steven Dennis threw 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. R.J. Gains finished the sixth inning, allowing a hit and a strikeout. Zach Bravo finished the game for the win, allowing one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.

Haysville starter Travis Harvey threw seven innings for the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Tyson Kleinfelter and Yu Lun Huang finished the game.

Haysville drops to 14-7, 12-7 in league play. Newton is 13-12, 9-11 in league play and 3 1/2 games behind the Aviators for first place in the SCL East Division.

Newton hosts the Andale Warhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday at Klein-Scott Field. Newton plays at Andale at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Newton;000;100;080;—9;11;1

Haysville;000;002;000;—2;4;9

Dennis, Gains 6, Bravo (W, 1-0) 7 and Hodges; Harvey (L, 2-1), Kleinfelter 8, Yu 8 and Stephens. Time — 3:11.