Stories from the Beach! Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Wouldn’t a beach vacation be nice this time of year? Leave the humidity and the heat and join friends at the beach for a nice relaxing day of sun and fun! We find several places in Scripture where the water played a part in the story. We are looking at a few of those stories for a few weeks and seeing what we can gather from them for our health and growth.

Today, we turn to Mark 1:16-20. The calling of the first disciples. After the baptism Jesus returned to Galilee. He was walking along the shore of the Sea of Galilee and saw Simon and his brother Andrew who were fishing. They fished for their job. Jesus simply called out to them, “Come, follow me, and I will show you how to fish for people.” (vs. 17). Immediately they went with Jesus! Down the shore Jesus saw James and John and called to them. They also immediately followed, leaving their father behind with the hired help.

This is a simple story that I believe gets passed over far too often. When was a time you were so convinced or excited about something that you immediately wanted to do it? It could be a job opportunity. Maybe it was a financial investment. Perhaps it could have been an opportunity to serve in a civic organization. Whatever your situation is we have probably all had opportunities that we knew we couldn’t pass up. Often though none of the opportunities we face today carry such weight as what these early disciples did. Very few people have walked into a job one day and simply quit to take another path that did not have a guaranteed financial income.

But that is exactly what these disciples did. Mark doesn’t quite give the full story. Don’t be alarmed by that, though. John 1:35-42 gives a little more information. It says that in the presence of Andrew and Simon, John identifies Jesus as the "Lamb of God." It seems appropriate to add that to this article. How would the guys have known who Jesus was otherwise? Word had not spread just yet. But it was getting there. But this is not the important part of this article. It could be that Jesus called to them. But that is not it either. It could be that they were in the right place at the right time. No, that is not it either.

The fascination in this lies at their willingness to follow Jesus. Remember, fishing was these men’s livelihood. And here Jesus was telling them to leave what they were doing and follow him. You know where this is headed. How often do we refuse to give up the nets and follow Jesus? More often than we think. No, I don’t mean how often have you left your job and income to follow Jesus. I mean, how often have you held onto the nets of resentment, hurt, anger, sin, pride or self, and the list could go on. What if these disciples would have held onto their nets that day? They wouldn’t have been able to follow Jesus.

We hold onto the nets of life far too much. Jesus is calling and asking us to drop those nets. We will never be the people, the church, God wants us to be if keep hold of those nets. It is time to drop them. If you feel like you are still holding onto them pray to God right now to give you strength as you attempt to drop them so you can follow Jesus. If you are unsure of how to do that find a pastor in the community, a friend, or a church home and ask them. They and you will be glad you did!

— Clint McBroom is pastor at the First Church of God of Newton.