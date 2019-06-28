Nathan Farmer was the hard-luck losing pitcher in the Salina Hawks' Kansas Grand Slam opener.

When he got another chance, this time with a bat in his hands, he wasn't about to let it slip away.

Farmer's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning was just what the Hawks needed Thursday night as they knocked off the Great Bend Braves, 9-8, at Dean Evans Stadium to salvage a first-day split in their home tournament.

"We really needed this win to have a chance to get into the brackets," Farmer said of the Pool A escape in the Grand Slam's 16-under division. "We had to battle for it, but we got it done."

The top three finishers in each four-team pool advance to the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament.

Farmer pitched a four-hitter and did not allow an earned run in the Hawks' 2-1 morning loss to the Millard North Freshmen to start the day at James Matson Field. They then trailed Great Bend 5-0 before rallying to break even in the tournament.

With the game tied 7-7 after seven innings, the Hawks and Braves went to the international tiebreaker. Each team started the eighth inning with a runner on second base.

Great Bend took the lead on Sage Koelsch's two-out RBI single in the top of the inning, but the Hawks answered quickly.

With Jarret Pittenger starting at second base, Ethan Bolen laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a wild throw trying to get the lead runner allowed the tying run to score. Bolen, who advanced to second on the error, then took third on an Evan Vaughn bunt single.

After Vaughn stole second, Farmer laced a base hit up the middle and Salina walked off a winner.

"I was just looking for a fastball down the middle in the zone that I could drive," Farmer said. "I was trying to go to the right side to knock him in.

"It feels good, especially since I've kind of been in a slump. Today I was able to get a double and the walk-off single."

Farmer was one of five Hawks to collect two hits in the game as they finished with 13 overall. Farmer also drove in three runs.

"I told the kids this was a big game for us," Hawks coach Dalton Dooley said afterward. "We were down 5-0 and told the kids to keep getting good at bats and things would come around.

"The kids battled and I was proud of them for that. Our whole team got bunts down when we needed to and played unselfishly and everybody did their job."

Zach Davidson, who relieved starter Jayton Mathis in the sixth inning, pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the victory. He allowed three hits and one earned run.

Mathis and Davidson combined for six strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Great Bend was undone by seven errors, including four in a four-run fifth inning that gave the Hawks their first lead of the day, 7-5.

Koelsch and Paco Hernandez each had three hits for the Braves, with Koelsch driving in four runs and Hernandez doubling twice and knocking in two.

The Hawks wrap up pool play at 4:45 p.m. Friday against the Clearwater Outlaws at Matson Field.

In the early game at Matson, Millard North took advantage of a pair of Hawks miscues to score unearned runs in the third and fifth innings. The first scored on Logan Anderson's double following a two-out error, while the second came home on a passed ball.

The Hawks put together a two-out rally and had the tying run at third base in the seventh inning, but came up short.

Mathis started it with a two-out single to center and scored from first on Vaughn's double to left. Vaughn advanced to third on a wild pitch but was stranded to end the game.

"I told the guys that against a good team like Millard North, they can't take plays off," Dooley said. "That game was one out away from being a 1-0 ballgame.

"Hat off to Farmer — he threw his butt off. We hit the ball well, just had a lot of balls right at them."

Farmer struck out four batters and walked three, but none after working out of a first-inning jam. Mathis had two of Salina's five hits, including a double.