Person rescued from house fire in Newton

NEWTON -- First responders were called to the 500 Block of S.E. Third on Thursday for a house fire, where a home was engulfed in flame.

“The fire department encountered one person trapped inside the residence,” said Lt. Jason Thompson, of the Newton Police Department. “They were able to successfully rescue that person.”

That person, and two others, were taken to a Wichita hospital in fair condition for evaluation.

Newton Fire/EMS, Halstead Fire/EMS, and Newton Police all responded to the scene of the fire.

Man, 33, killed when car crashes into semi

MEADE COUNTY — One person was killed Wednesday night in a car-semi crash in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:02 p.m. on Meade County Road 26, about three miles north of Fowler.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound on Meade County Road 26 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Kenworth semi that was pulling a grain trailer.

The driver of the Pontiac, Kevin D. Glaze, 38, of Minneola, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Glaze wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Christopher R. Miller, 33, of Ashland, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Meade Hospital. The patrol said Miller was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.