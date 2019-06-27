A five-day vacation to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Explore EF America and hosted by Hutchinson Community College provided an opportunity to join thousands of summer visitors touring national historic attractions.

And, we would find there is more to the Gettysburg area than the historic Civil War battlefield. In 1950, Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower purchased a 189-acre farm adjacent to the battlefield, which included a home, the largest barn I have ever seen, farm equipment, cattle and chickens for a then hefty sum of $44,000.

The sprawling two-story home was already more than two centuries old, having been built in 1741, and the Eisenhowers would soon find it was in a state of disrepair. After a decision was made to dissemble most of the original home, construction workers would find everything from a log cabin inside the home to the remains of a confederate soldier.

By 1955, the Eisenhowers were ready to call the farm their second home with the main residence being the White House 90 miles up the road in Washington, D.C.

Ike, as he was affectionately called, was no stranger to Gettysburg, having visited the battlefield in 1915 during his senior year at West Point. Also, he was stationed at Fort Colt near Gettysburg in 1918 overseeing the training of an Army Tank Corps in advance of overseas duty in World War I. And, his grandparents grew up in the area before relocating to central Kansas

Eisenhower oversaw restoration of the outbuildings while Mamie had veto power on all matters dealing with the house. During the final six years of his presidency starting in 1955, the Eisenhowers spent nearly one year of that time at their farm

A small guesthouse, which resembles a schoolhouse, sits adjacent to the home. Guests in the small house included Ike’s grandson, David, who spent summers during his formative years as a hired hand. When English Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery (not Ike’s favorite World War II commander) visited the home, he was relegated to the guesthouse. All other dignitaries that stopped by to see Ike, including French President Charles De Gaulle and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, slept in the main house.

Mamie’s favorite color was pink, which was obvious on a walk-through the house, and was more into knickknacks than most. The Eisenhowers’ dining room table, purchased in 1927, was shipped throughout the world and found its final home at the farm. The Eisenhowers moved 36 times in their 53 years of marriage. A Persian rug, a gift from the Shah of Iran, is on the floor.

While at the farm, the Eisenhowers reportedly spent most of their time in an enclosed porch where Mamie often played solitaire while Ike painted. His last painting, which remains unfinished, sits on an easel on the porch.

Eisenhower’s favorite leisure activity was golf, so it was no surprise to see a putting green on the east side of the house. His clubs are in the utility room where he left them following his last round of golf.

His farm machinery parked in the barn included a Model 65 Massey Ferguson tractor with a few dings on the front, a three-bottom mounted plow and a New Idea Manure Spreader. After his presidency, Eisenhower often drove himself in the area and three of his vehicles are still parked in the barn.

During his time as a Pennsylvanian, Eisenhower’s herd of Angus cattle were nationally acclaimed, winning grand championships at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show and blue ribbons in major competition across the United States.

The Eisenhowers maintained a garden on the farm and from what we saw, this year’s version was well on the way to producing a bumper crop of vegetables. A windmill located near the house made the farm look like something one could see in Kansas.

A speech on the lawn by a representative of the National Park Service, spoke of the meteoric rise of Eisenhower during World War II. Ike entered the war as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army and, in the three and one half years to follow, rose to the rank of Five Star General, an accomplishment never seen before or since within the nation’s military.

Eisenhower died March 28, 1969, and Mamie ten years later on Nov. 1, 1979. The Eisenhowers bequeathed the property to the National Park Service and it was opened to the public in June 1980.

Denny Stoecklein and Dan Naccarato from the Hutchinson Community College staff did themselves proud hosting 32 Hutchinson area residents on a memorable visit to this area. In my next column, I’ll share details about a tour of the Gettysburg battlefield where Americans fought Americans during the first three days of July 1863 resulting in more than 51,000 casualties.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.