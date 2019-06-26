The Newton Treble Clef Club has awarded scholarships to three Newton High School graduates who are planning to major in music in college.

They are: Seth Bontrager, son of Greg and Melody Bontrager, who will attend Belmont University and major in commercial guitar; Daniel Buller, son of Tim and Rachel Buller, who will attend Washburn University and major in percussion; Blake Crawford, son Alisa Brown and Curtis Crawford, who will attend Kansas State University and major in Saxophone.

Additional scholarships from previous years are renewed by Shawn Bontrager, Matthew Garber, Aubrie Nichols, Benjamin Peyton, Douglas Ragon, Diana Unruh.

Funds for these scholarships come from a private endowment and the Treble Clef Vespers.