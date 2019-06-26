Panthers

claim win

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team downed the Cotillion Ballers 11-5 Tuesday.

The Panthers broke the game open with five runs each in the second and third innings.

The Panthers are 6-8.

ECHL board

meets

LAS VEGAS — The ECHL Board of Governors met for its annual meeting in Las Vegas last week, taking several actions:

• The Board approved the transfer of control of the Reading Royals from Jack Gulati to the Berks County Convention Center Authority. The authority owned the team prior to Guliati’s purchase of the team in 2014.

• The board also approved the transfer of control of the Norfolk Admirals from a group led by Ardon Wiener to a group led by Patrick Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh began his playing career with Hampton Roads in the 1989-90 season, He also played with Erie, Huntsville, Dayton and Nashville in the ECHL, as well as playing with teams in the Central Hockey League, International Hockey League and American Hockey league.

He retired as a player at the end of the 1996-97 season.

• The Board extended the regular-season overtime from five to seven minutes. The format will remain three-on-three sudden death play.

• The Board named February 2020 as “Players’ Month.” Players will be able to wear nicknames on their jersey nameplate during select games.

• The Board made changes to eligibility for players on National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracts. “The rule change places a minimum of five games played in the AHL throughout the regular season for any Veteran Player on either a 1-way or 2-way Contract, but eliminates the requirement for all other Players.”

• Toledo Walleye general manager Neil Neukam was named 2018-19 executive of the year. He is only the second team executive to win the award in consecutive seasons.

• “Cincinnati Cyclones’ Owner/President/CFO Ray Harris was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for the fifth season.”