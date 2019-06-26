NORTH NEWTON. – Bethel College announces the names of students whose spring 2019 semester grades have earned academic distinction.
To earn semester honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours and not have an I (Incomplete), NR (Not Reported) or IP (In Process) in any letter-graded courses, with the exception of seminars.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll. Class designations are made according to the number of hours completed.
DEAN’S LIST
Sophomores
Nathan Garber, Newton
Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge
Mia Loganbill, Hesston
Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick
Samuel Wilson, North Newton
Juniors
Anna Lubbers, Peabody
Addie Regier, Newton
Abby Schmidt, Newton
Autumn Strecker, Goessel
Laura Tran, North Newton
Seniors
*Caleb Allen, Moundridge
Sarah Balzer, Inman
*Baylie Blouin, Moundridge
*Sarah Booth, Goessel
*Connor Born, North Newton
Carine Claassen, Whitewater
Taylor Edson, Newton
Naomi Epp, North Newton
Zach Esau, Hesston
*Nathan Gamache, Halstead
Heath Goertzen, Goessel
Abby Harders, Moundridge
*Katrina Heinrichs, Hesston
*Emily Knight, Moundridge
Ryan LaCombe, Newton
*Alec Loganbill, Hesston
*Allyson Pearce, Hesston
*Elizabeth Ratzlaff, Moundridge
Adam Sigwing, Halstead
*Neil Smucker, North Newton
*Bailey Strausz, Moundridge
*Anna Stucky, Moundridge
Luke Unruh, Goessel
Kendrick Weaver, Hesston
Anna Wiens, Goessel
Post-baccalaureate
Libby Schrag, Newton
* denotes graduating senior
HONOR ROLL
Sophomores
Linda Moyo, Hesston
Juniors
Kelly Habeggar, Hesston
Jordan Singh, Newton
Seniors
Shawn Bontrager, North Newton
*Elsie Deckert, North Newton
Kaycee McClelland, Newton
Samantha Simmons, Newton
Elizabeth Tran, North Newton
The following area students graduated from Bethel College May 19:
Caleb Allen, Moundridge – B.S.*, Business Administration
Baylie Blouin, Moundridge – B.S., Social Work
Sarah Booth, Goessel – B.A.*, Art
Connor Born, North Newton – B.A.***, Biology
Elsie Deckert, Newton – B.A., Natural Sciences
Nathan Gamache, Halstead – B.A.***, Natural Sciences
Heath Goertzen, Goessel – B.A.***, Biology, Chemistry
Anna Grimsley, Hesston – B.S.N.*, Nursing
Tami Grosch, Hesston – B.S., Social Work
Katrina Heinrichs, Hesston – B.A.**, Art
Emily Knight, Moundridge – B.S.N.***, Nursing
Emily Kondziola, North Newton – B.A.*, Communication Arts, Peace and Conflict Studies
Alec Loganbill, Hesston – B.A.***, History
Allyson Pearce, Hesston – B.S.***, Elementary Education
Nick Preheim, Peabody – B.A.***, Elementary Education
Austin Prouty, Newton – B.A.*, Business Administration, Graphic Design
Elizabeth Ratzlaff, Moundridge – B.A.***, English/Secondary Education
Michelle Schrag, Moundridge – B.A.**, Biology
Rebecca Schrag, Newton – B.A.**, Graphic Design
Lara Scott, Newton – B.S.*, Athletic Training
Garrett Smith, Burrton – B.A.*, Natural Sciences
Neil Smucker, North Newton – B.A.***, Mathematical Sciences, Music
Bailey Strausz, Moundridge – B.A.***, Elementary Education
Anna Stucky, Moundridge – B.S.N.***, Nursing
Sarah Turner, North Newton – B.A., Business Administration
Serena Wong, North Newton – B.S.***, Business Administration
Mackenzie Young, Peabody – B.S., Social Work
* = cum laude (with honors), 3.500-3.649 GPA
** = summa cum laude (with high honors), 3.650-3.799 GPA
*** = magna cum laude (with highest honors), 3.800-4.0 GPA