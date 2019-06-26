Meeting canceled

The Newton/North Newton Planning Commission’s meeting for July 1has been canceled due to lack of business items.

Fireworks season to begin

The tents are going up — with eleven permits requested for the sale of consumer fireworks in Newton.

The year the sale and discharge of fireworks will be permitted from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29 through July 3 and 7 a.m. to midnight July 4 in the city of Newton.

Fireworks are allowed on private property with the approval of landowner or occupant. Fireworks are not allowed in city parks, on city streets or any city owned or property.

Fireworks are not allowed in fire zones.

In North Newton class C fireworks discharge will be allowed from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Fireworks are allowed only on private property with the permission of the owner or lawful occupant. Class C (common) fireworks only. Fireworks are not allowed on public streets, parks, or within 50 feet of gas tanks or gas storage, and in, into, under, or on any motor vehicle, nor thrown from any motor vehicle.