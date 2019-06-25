The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights has had trouble with Salina teams this season, but found a way past one Monday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton lost the first game to the Salina Eagles 8-4 in six innings and won the second game 11-9 on a two-run, walk-off double by Dawson Elliott in the bottom of the fifth. Both games were played with a two-hour time limit.

The Junior Knights are 10-5 with four of the losses coming against Salina teams.

“I thought guys showed a lot of spirit and showed a lot of pride,” Newton manager Mark George said. “We were fortunate that they struggled to throw strikes late in the game like we did. We were very fortunate to get some free passes late in the game, but we did take advantage of it. Just like they took advantage of our mistakes, we took advantage of their mistakes. I would like for the game to not been that close. We’re just giving up too many outs. We had some pitchers who were pounding the zone and there were times when we had to get five, six, seven outs in an inning.”

Newton gave up nine errors in the twinbill for seven unearned runs. Salina walked nine batters in the second game, allowing just four hits.

The Junior Knights are off to one of their better starts in recent years.

“We have a nice collection of players who are consistently learning from one doubleheader to the next,” George said. “I kind of wish we would have played some more games. We lost a lot of games because of the weather. It’s also hard for the kids because they have so much going on in the summer. They have football, basketball and other things going on. We’re getting better, but our development isn’t at the pace that I’d like.”

Salina opened the first game with four runs in the top of the third on three errors. The Knights came back with three runs in the fourth inning on four hits and an error.

Cooper Cobb hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to drive in a run.

Two hit batters, two hits and a walk led to three Salina runs in the sixth inning.

Sterling Lies drove in a run for Newton in the bottom of the sixth.

Hart Nurnberg, Ryker Green and Karter Adam each had two hits for Salina. Cobb drove in two runs.

Adam threw 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Elix Hernandez struck out the sole player he faced for the save.

Drew Barron took the loss for Newton, striking out four. Joe Slechta finished the game.

In the second game, Salina scored two runs without a hit in the second inning. Newton had two errors in the inning. The Eagles loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third, setting up a five-run inning on one hit.

Newton opened the bottom of the third with two walks to set up a four-run inning on one hit, an RBI double for Dawson Elliott.

Errors in the top of the fourth led to a pair of Salina runs. Newton loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth to lead to five runs and a tie score.

Newton loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, setting up Elliott’s game-ending hit.

Elliott finished two for two with four RBIs. Barron drove in three runs.

Cade Valdez pitched one inning with a strikeout for the win. Nick Schutz took the loss for Salina.

Newton plays at 4:30 p.m. today at Wichita East, followed by Wichita East at 6 p.m. July 1.

First game

Salina;ab;r;h;bi

Schutz lf;3;0;0;0

Nurnberg cf;3;2;2;0

Greene c;3;2;2;0

Scoville ss;3;1;1;1

Cobb 1b;2;0;0;2

Adam 3b;4;0;2;1

Meier rf;3;0;0;0

Anderson ph;1;0;1;0

Hernandez p;3;1;1;0

Schremmer 2b;2;1;1;0

TOTALS;27;8;10;4

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz cf;3;0;0;0

Valdez 2b;3;0;1;0

Barron p;3;0;1;0

Slechta p;0;0;0;0

Schmidt 3b;3;0;0;0

Considine 1b;3;1;1;0

Loomis c;2;1;2;0

Keeler ss;2;1;1;1

Lies lf;2;1;1;1

Mick rf;2;0;1;1

Elliott eh;3;0;0;0

TOTALS;26;4;8;3

Salina;004;013;—8

Newton;000;301;—4

E — Keeler 2, Considine, Schremmer, Hernandez. LOB — Sal. 8, New. 8. 2B — Greene, Loomis. SB — Hernandez, Nurnberg, Cobb, Greene, Adam, Barron. Sac. Bunt — Schutz. Sac. Fly — Cobb 2.

Salina;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Adam, W;5.2;8;5;4;3;4

Hernandez, S;.1;0;0;0;0;1

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Barron, L;5;8;5;2;1;4

Slechta;1;2;3;3;1;0

Balk — Adam. HBP — Schremmer (Slechta), Nurnberg (Slechta). Time — 2:00.

Second game

Salina;ab;r;h;bi

Schutz p;4;1;1;0

Nurnberg cf;2;0;1;0

Greene c;3;1;0;0

Scoville 3b;1;3;0;1

Adam 1b;2;2;0;0

Anderson dh;1;2;0;1

McCubbin rf;x;x;x;x

Hernandez ss;3;0;0;1

Burr lf;3;0;1;0

Cobb cf;2;0;0;1

Schremmer 2b;0;0;0;0

TOTALS;21;9;3;4

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz cf;1;2;0;0

Valdez p;2;0;0;1

Barron cf;3;0;1;3

Schmidt 3b;3;0;0;0

Considine c;1;0;0;0

Slechta 2b;1;1;0;0

Livesay p;0;0;0;0

Loomis lf;2;1;0;0

Keeler ss;0;3;0;0

Lies rf;1;2;1;0

Elliott 1b;2;1;2;4

Mick eh;2;1;0;1

TOTALS;18;11;4;9

Salina;025;20;—9

Newton;004;52;—11

There were two outs when the winning runs scored.

E — Valdez 2, Keeler, Schmidt, Elliott, Franz, Nurnberg, Hernandez. DP — Newton. LOB — Sal. 7, New. 5. 2B — Elliott 2. SB — Scoville, Adam 2, Keeler, Mick.

Salina;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Cobb;2.2;1;4;4;3;1

Nurnberg;1;1;5;2;3;1

Schutz, L;.2;2;2;2;3;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Considine;2;1;4;3;4;0

Livesay;.2;0;3;2;2;0

Franz;1.1;2;2;0;1;2

Valdez, W;1;0;0;0;0;1

Considine faced two batters in the third inning.

WP — Considine, Livesay, Cobb, Franz, Schutz. HBP — Greene (Livesay), Anderson 2 (Livesay, Franz), Franz (Cobb), Loomis (Nurnberg). IBB — Keeler (Schutz). Time — 2:01.