The political scene is hot and getting hotter. The elections of 2020 are shaping up to be some of the most contentious, historically significant the country has seen. It is now essential to have a fair, open process, citizen involvement, and voters committed to being well informed.

While much of the attention will understandably be focused on the presidential race, voters must be aware of the significant impact of local and state elections.

Major news sources are likely to concentrate on those seeking access to Congress and the White House, so it becomes all the more vital that voters make an effort to become educated in those “down ballot” candidates, their qualifications, and their commitment to serving the best interest of their constituents.

Town hall meetings, forums and personal appearance that encourage questions and dialog with the public are undoubtedly the most effective method of determining a candidate’s fitness for office. I am personally wary of those who offer only slick, promotional postcards that parrot partisan positions and often misleading characterizations of a voting record. As legendary commentator Paul Harvey so successfully illustrated, there is value in the knowledge to be found by looking into “the rest of the story.” The motivations behind any particular decision can be complicated; not always easily understood without considering all the implications involved.

Of course, there are basic tenets and views to be found enumerated in the individual party platforms. Caution should be exercised in relying on these sometimes nebulous documents when forming an opinion.

In researching the contents easily accessed online - the two major party’s declarations of purpose and intent - I found the most enlightening aspect to be not so much in the specifics which are well publicized and common knowledge, but rather in the overall tone and recurring themes.

References to “God/the Creator/religion/faith” appeared more than a dozen times in one manifesto. The other made only reference to “separation of church and state;” recognizing religion as a private matter and, calling for “full religious freedom” without government’s promotion, not to be utilized as a determinate of public policy.

The terms found to be repeated most often in that document were “pragmatic/fairness/equality/ public good/rights of individuals.”

What might be of surprise to the most partisan members of either party were the abundant areas of complete agreement on what was in the best interest of Kansans and the future success of the state.

Both agreed on:

the need to encourage entrepreneurship and economic growth;the inherent value of education – though in this area there was a division regarding protection for public education versus encouragement of alternative school choice;support for veterans, the military and law enforcement;recognition of the importance and need for support for rural communities;a judicious approach to taxation, including a reduction in taxes on food when feasible;appreciation for and protection of natural resources.

The devil, as they say, is to be found in the details of how to accomplish these goals.

Perhaps some of the greatest divisions in how to accomplish the ideals of a “perfect world” could be inferred by phrases like “tradition, values, preservation” contrasted with the other’s “common good, basic rights, affordable, non-discrimination.”

Despite all the commonality of purpose on many issues, there remains a wide chasm in the area of “social issues.” The prospect of agreement there is not promising. I am reminded of the grief I encountered on opining that I would not disqualify an otherwise qualified, excellent candidate solely on the basis of declaring themselves to be “pro-life.”

When making all-important decisions on how to cast a vote, consider these words from the preamble to the Platform of the Kansas Republican Party:

“We the people of Kansas [are] grateful to Almighty God for our civil and religious privileges. Since man is created in God’s image, each person's dignity, freedom, ability and responsibility must be honored” (my emphasis).

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.