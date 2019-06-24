G2 Heat 14U

sweeps games

McPHERSON — The G2 Heat 14U team finished 2-0 during play Saturday at Wall Park in McPherson.

The Heat downed the KS Venom 4-3 and the Nemesis 8-4.

Against the Venom, the Heat led 4-0 after 4 1/2 innings and held off a late comeback.

Addy Mueller pitched a complete-game win, allowing one earned run on one hit with five walks and six strikeouts.

Piper Seidl went two for two hitting. Rylee Schaffer, Amie Yoder and Amber Smith each drove in a run.

Against the Nemesis, the Heat scored four runs in the bottom of the third to break a 4-4 tie.

Payton Divine drove in two runs. Seidl and Jillian George each drove in a run.

Gabby Dalbom pitched the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

The Heat improve to 12-13.

G2 Heat 18U

falls to United

The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team fell to United 10-1 Saturday.

The game was called after three innings. United scored nine runs in the top of the third to break a 1-1 tie.

Kylie Terbovich had two hits for the Heat. Maizy Robins drove in a run.

Robins pitched 2.1 innings for the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Heidi Meyer finished the game, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks.

The Heat is 1-10-1.

Senior Knights

finish 2-1

McPHERSON — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights finished 2-1 at the Hooper Showcase Tournament in McPherson.

Friday, Newton downed the Winfield Warriors 6-4. Newton downed the Enid Plainsmen 4-3. Newton lost to the Wellington Dukes 15-3 in four innings.

The game was called after six innings on time limit. Newton scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

Ben Schmidt went two for three hitting, driving in two runs. Cole Lujano also drove in two runs. Trev Golubski drove in a run.

Cam Fenwick pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on six hits with six walks and four strikeouts. Griffin Davis pitched the sixth inning for the save, allowing one hit.

Stats against the Plainsmen were not posted.

Against Wellington, Newton gave up 12 runs in the second inning. All of Newton’s runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Davis took the loss.

Chi Barton and DeAndre Washington each drove in three runs for Wellington. Washington had a single, double and triple. Julian Jimenez also posted three hits and drove in a run.

Matthew Rinehart pitched two innings for the win, striking out three.

Newton’s game against Hutchinson was rained out.

Newton hosts Hutchinson Tuesday and Wichita East Wednesday. The starting pitch for both twinbills are slated for 6 p.m.

vs. Winfield

Winfield;022;000;—4;7;3

Newton;200;13x;—6;5;0

Woods, Morin (L) 4 and Morin, York 4; Fenwick (W), Davis (S) 6 and Boston.

vs. Wellington

Wellington;2(12)0;1;—15;14;2

Newton;0( 0)0;3;—3;3;0

Fairbanks, Rinehart (W) 2, Ledbetter 3 and n/a; Davis (L), Maxwell 1 and n/a.