MULVANE — The Newton Rebels had a three-game winning streak snapped after a 14-5 loss to the Mulvane Patriots Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Mulvane.

Games Saturday at Derby and Sunday against Derby at Newton were both rained out with no make-up date listed.

Newton took a 4-1 lead, but Mulvane scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Newton got back in the game with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Patriots took control with four runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.

Colby Standard finished the game two for four hitting for the Patriots with five RBIs. Caleb Stull finished two for six hitting with five RBIs. Willie Ward hit a home run and drove in two runs. Jackson Wilcox finished four for five with an RBI. Jack Maki went three for five with an RBI.

Wes Anderson pitched six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Bennett Scherer finished the game for the save, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.

Newton’s Drew Healy went two for four with an RBI. Ricardo Paris went two for five hitting with a home run and an RBI. Luke Royale and Jace Snodgrass each went two for five.

Newton used five pitchers with Steven Dennis taking the loss.

Newton is 11-9 while Mulvane is 9-10. The two teams split their two-game series.

Newton plays back-to-back games at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Monday Newton plays Great Bend at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newton plays Hutchinson at 5:30 p.m.

Newton hosts Hutchinson Wednesday.

Newton;210;110;000;—5;11;2

Mulvane;100;600;43x;—14;17;5

Dennis (L, 1-2), Gillig 4, Contreras 6, Murrow 7, Oldham 8 and Bonventre; Anderson (W), Scherer (S) 7 and Argenta. HR — N: Paris (1). M: Ward (1). Time — 3:27.