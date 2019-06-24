The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights dropped a game to the Salina Hawks Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton lost the first game 15-2 in four innings on the 10-run rule. Newton was trailing the second game 16-0 in three innings before rain ended the game.

In the first game, Salina broke open the game with nine runs in the fourth inning. Newton scored both of its runs in the second inning.

Nathan Farmer pitched for Salina, striking out six and allowing three hits. Newton used four pitchers with Joe Slechta taking the loss.

Ethan Bolen had three hits for Salina. Jarrett Pittenger and Zach Davidson had two hits.

In the second game, Salina scored 11 runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third.

Jayton Mathis pitched the win, allowing a hit and striking out four of the 10 batters he faced.

Bolen and Zach Davidson each had three hits for Salina. Nick Clayson added a pair of hits.

Newton used three pitchers with Zach Loomis taking the loss. Karson Keeler broke up the no hitter with as single in the second inning.

Newton hosts the Salina Eagles today and plays Tuesday at Wichita East.

First game

Salina;114;9;—15;10;2

Newton;020;0;—2;3;3

Farmer (W) and Bolen; Slechta (L), Livesay 3, Schmidt 3, Keeler 4 and Hirsh.

Second game

Salina;(11)23;—16;11;0

Newton;( 0)00;—0;1;1

Mathis (W) and Vaughn; Loomis (L), Considine 1, Valdez 1 and Ruggiero.