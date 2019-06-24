Several inches of rain in Newton — and northwest of Newton — during a 24-hour time period led to areal flooding.

The worst of the areal flooding in the area came in Peabody, where downtown businesses were shuttered on Saturday as residents banded together to sandbag downtown. About 25 people living in the southern part of the city were asked to evacuate their homes after more than 5 inches of rain fell on the area in just a few hours on Saturday morning. Peabody Christian Church was opened as an emergency shelter, and the Marion County Health Department gave free tetanus boosters in the wake of the storm.

The flooding covered the railroad tracks in Peabody, but did not lead to a disruption of the Southwest Chief, a passenger train that passes through Peabody on its route from Chicago to Los Angeles.

As much as 5½ inches of rain was reported in about a 24-hour period in some areas of Newton by the Community Collaborative Rain Hill and Snow Network, with residents living at the intersection of Kansas Avenue and 24th Street reporting 6 inches of rain in their area.

Sand Creek at Kansas Avenue, just north of Centennial Park, reached the underside of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and footbridge — levels not seen since construction of the bridge in 2010. Street closures occurred in Newton as flooding resulted.