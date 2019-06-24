Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations appearing last week in The Newton Kansan:

• Marla Sharp, director of the Hesston Senior Center, who coordinates volunteers for a friendship meal program that delivers as many as 130 meals per day in Harvey County.



• Miles Johns of Newton, who is taking an opportunity to be part of the Tuesday Night Contender Series with the Ultimate Fighting Championship company.



• The Hesston College Theatre Camp, directed by Rachel Jantzi, which will produce “School House Rock Live! Jr.” this week.



• The Mennonnite Heritage and Agricultural Museum of Goessel, for hosting an art show featuring Goessel area artists.



• Darren McMannis of Newton, who published the book “Murder and Mayhem on the Kansas Prairie: The Territorial Years.”



• The Newton Rebels, for pushing their win streak to four league games.



• Pat and Paulette Ware of Sedgwick, who have supported their son Brylie who has pursued his baseball career first in junior college, then major college and now as a Major League Baseball draft pick.



• Newton USD 373, which announced favorable interest rates would mean lower costs if a bond project is approved by voters later this year.



• Newton Medical Center, which announced the installation of a new MRI machine at the hospital.



• Elizabeth Schmidt, who announced retirement from the position of director of the Harvey-Marion CDDO.



• The community of Moundridge, which was awarded a $1 million grant to assist with the construction of a new pool.



• Our Lady of Guadalupe, which hosted a “Remembering the Ranchito” festival.



• City of Newton inspectors, which traced a white substance coming out of the storm drains to its source and worked to fix the problem.



• Area students honored by colleges and universities.



• Lauren Thompson and Faye Smith, who were recognized by Newton IA Chapter PEO as scholarship winners.



• Brooke Nafzinger, Bea Gaeddert and Kaylieh Guhr of Goessel who will each travel to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of American national competitions in Anaheim, California.



• Kate Bremerman, a 2011 graduate of Newton High School and recently hired ELA teacher by Newton USD 373, who was announced as the next head girls basketball coach at Newton High School.



• Gregg Dick and Conner Mickens of Bethel College Golf, who were each able to serve as volunteers for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach golf course in Pebble Beach, California.



• Youth baseball players participating in T-Ball through the Newton Recreation Commission.



• Runners who completed the Cookie Daze 5K.



• Conner Mickens of Bethel College Golf, who was named a Google Cloud Academic All-American.



• Kidron Bethel Village of North Newton, which announced the 2019 Fireworks Extravaganza.



• The Bradbury Group of Moundridge, for celebrating 60 years in business.



• The summer Enrichment Activities for Kids program, which kicked off the 2019 season.



• Newton Public Library, for hosting a Japanese drum group during Family Time Fun.



• The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, for hosting Main Street Mainia in downtown.



• Heartland Credit Union, for hosting a “Food Truck Throwdown” on Main Street.



• Lylia Fernandez, a graduate of Newton High School, whose artwork was on exhibit during Third Thursday at Carriage Factory Gallery.



• Eastside United Methodist Church, for hosting a movie night.



• Bill Mills and Joe Smiley, who hosted a presentation on the restoration of a railroad mule at the Harvey County Historical Society.



• Warren Dietz, a Newton High School graduate, who has earned a spot on the Newton Rebels roster as a pitcher.



• Amy Bretado of Hesston College softball, who was named a first team National Junior College Athletic Association Div. II All-American.



• Grant Brenneman of Hesston, who finished in the top 20 of the Kansas Junior Golf Association Boys' Amateur Championships in Wellington.



• IdeaTek Telecom, which was awarded a federal grant to improve broadband access for areas of Harvey County.



• Harvey County, which was announced as an Entrepreneurship Community.



• Peace Connections, which was awarded a grant from the Kansas Health Foundation Fund to support the Harvey County Circle of Hope program.



• Juan Lenton, who opened an urban outfitter business at 202 W. Fifth.





