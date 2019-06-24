Blood drive this week

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org. A photo ID is required to donate.

Market to host pedal tractor event

The first "Peddling without a license" Pedal Tractor Drive will be open to kids up to 9 years of age at the Newton Farmers and Art Market starting at 8:15 a.m. June 29 in the 100 block of East Sixth.

Participants will drive a Case IH MX 285 (with wide front end) through a course of turns using forward and reverse mode. Upon successful, safe completion of the course, kids will receive a "Pedal Tractor Operators License" certificate.

NFAM is a brand new farmers market in Newton with an additional focus on art and being pet-friendly.

Spokes Learning Festival coming to NPL

Spokes Learning Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 3 at Newton Public Library.

MIT students biking across the United States will present workshops to rethink STEM education. Kids ages 10-18 may register to participate in “Ready, Set, Make!”, “Decoding DNA,” “Intelligence: from the Brain to Driving Cars,” and/or “Fun with Chemistry.”

For more information, contact Newton Public Library at 316-283-2890.