1. Go to the schoolhouse

This week Hesston College Theatre Camp, directed by Rachel Jantzi, gives students ages 11 to 18 the opportunity to learn and perform a show over the course of two weeks.

The campers come from Wichita, Buhler, Goessel, Newton and beyond and rehearse for four hours each day. The camp teaches practical skills, such as sight reading music, dancing, audition techniques and how to take direction, Jantzi explained. It also gives students a chance to practice collaboration, patience and humility.

"Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." will be performed at 7 p.m. June 28 at Hesston College's Keim Center. For more information, call 620-327-8142.

2. See what the kids can do

The Newton Farm and Art Market will host a pedal tractor event June 29 in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

The first "Peddling Without a License" pedal tractor drive will be open to kids up to 9 years of age. Participants will drive a Case IH MX 285 (with wide front end) through a course of turns using forward and reverse mode. Upon successful, safe completion of the course, kids will receive an official pedal tractor operators license certificate. Start time will be 8:15 a.m.

NFAM is a new farmers market in Newton with an additional focus on art and being pet-friendly.

3. Head to Goessel

The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Immigrant House in Goessel is hosting an art exhibition featuring Goessel artists. This event will run until Saturday, July 6. Ruth Goertzen is exhibiting 18 of her quilted fabric works of art. Carol Eck is exhibiting watercolor paintings. Darlene Schroeder also has many watercolor paintings with many different subjects. Fern Bartel has acrylic painting and photography prints.

4. See the studios

Carriage Factory Gallery will host a studio art tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29. The tour features studios of Aaron Bowman, Constance Gehring, Duane Graham, George Krievins and Andy Brown, Newton Murals and Arts Project, and Beth Vannatta. Lunch is included in the $30 admission. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the gallery at 316-284-2749 or online at www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.

5. Catch some live music

Jazz Play will perform from 7-9 p.m. June 26 at Moxie Grill & Bar, 1420 Old Main, Newton. There is no cover charge.