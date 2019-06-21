HESSTON — The lyric "I find it quite interesting — a noun's a person, place or thing" was sung repeatedly Wednesday by 40 young people in the choral room at Hesston College's Keim Center during a music rehearsal as part of the college's annual Theatre Camp.

Hesston College Theatre Camp, directed by Rachel Jantzi, gives students ages 11 to 18 the opportunity to learn and perform a show over the course of two weeks.

The campers come from Wichita, Buhler, Goessel, Newton and beyond and rehearse for four hours each day.

This year, the campers are challenged with putting on "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr."

"This is the first time we are doing a full, produced work, not something that they've written," Jantzi said.

The musical is based on the 1970s cartoon that teaches science, grammar, math and more through song.

Elyse Boden, a senior at Goessel High School who will portray Interplanet Janet in the show, said she attends Hesston College Theatre Camp because of her love for the performing arts.

"It's something I look forward to every summer," Boden said. "This year, I'm being a role model for the younger kids."

Over the past few years, Boden's experience in theater has taken her out of her comfort zone as she portrays characters that are often the opposite of her personality.

"People say, 'Oh, I've never seen this side of you,' " Boden said. "I've learned to express myself."

The camp teaches practical skills, such as sight reading music, dancing, audition techniques and how to take direction, Jantzi explained. It also gives students a chance to practice collaboration, patience and humility.

"They didn't get to write a show and create their own part. These parts were given," Jantzi said. "With 40 kids, not everyone can have a solo or be a lead."

Another major emphasis of the camp is being grateful for every aspect of the process — from getting to be on stage in whatever part the actor is assigned to communicating respectfully with directors to realizing it takes everyone involved to make it possible to have a successful production.

"We talked about respect for the tech workers, because without them we don't have a show," Jantzi said.

Some of the Theatre Camp students chose to take on technical roles, such as working with props, costuming and lighting.

Alexander Gale, 11, one of the technical crew members for "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.,"said he wanted to attend the camp after his experience with his role in one of Hesston College's productions last year.

"I was in 'Big Fish,' " Alexander said. "I had a good time and then I decided I wanted to do this."

Whether on stage or off, the campers are taught to support each other.

"We talked about how good theater — true theater — is not about having the spotlight on yourself, but about making the other person look as good as possible and sharing the stage," Jantzi said. "I feel those are skills you can take into the world."

"Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." will be performed at 7 p.m. June 28 at Hesston College's Keim Center. For more information, call 620-327-8142.