Nearing the All-Star break of the Sunflower Collegiate League summer baseball season, the Newton Rebels seem to be gaining steam — with the team picking up its fourth straight victory, a 13-6 affair at home against Mulvane, on Thursday night.

While the Rebels fell in a 1-0 hole early (thanks to a two-out RBI single from Patriot Willie Ward), Newton quickly erased that deficit in the third inning as its bats came alive.

Luke Royle led things off with a double and Tai Atkins then followed him on base with a bunt single. Enzo Bonventre then scored both runners with an RBI double and Corbin Lill proceeded to trade places with Bonventre, making it back-to-back RBI doubles. After a single and stolen base by Jace Snodgrass, it was a two-out RBI single from Atkins and then a sacrifice fly for Bonventre that capped the score and put Newton ahead 9-1.

Mulvane got one run back in the fourth inning and then added three — thanks partly to a two-run homer from Colby Standard — in the top of the seventh inning, but Bonventre came through for Newton again in the home half of the inning. Bonventre delivered a grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning and the Patriots could only add one more run from there, allowing the Rebels to secure a 13-6 victory.

Royle, Atkins, Bonventre, Snodgrass, Jonathan Stone and Peyton Cormane all had multi-hit games on Thursday, while Bonventere added to his league-leading total of 26 RBI.

On the mound, Matt Contreras picked up the win in relief for Newton, whose platoon of pitchers did their job.

Next up, the Rebels (11-8) will try to keep their winning streak going with games on the road against Mulvane and the Derby Twins, both at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday.

Newton 13, Mulvane 6

Mulvane; 0 1 0; 1 0 0; 3 0 1; — 6; 9; 0

Newton; 0 0 9; 0 0 0; 4 0 x; — 13; 15; 5

P: New. — Rubio, Contreras (W), Olham, Murrow, Gaines and Stone; Mul. - Smith (L), Kress, Nagle and Stull. 2B: New. - Royle, Bonventre and Lill; Mul. - Standard. HR: New. - Bonventre; Mul. - Standard. SB: New. - Atkins (2), Lill, Snodgrass and Cormane; Mul. - Ward.

On Wednesday, the Rebels picked up a win over the Great Bend Bat Cats, fueled by two muti-run home runs and one huge inning. Newton picked up a 13-2 win in a game shortened by run rule.

Isiah Perez made noise in the fateful second inning — leading off the inning with an infield hit and capping it with a three-run home run. He ended the stanza with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored in two plate appearances. The Rebels plated eight runs in the inning.

Luke Royle added a two-run home run for the Rebels as the offense gave starting pitcher Armando Romero run support and a victory. Romero pitched six innings, giving up one run and striking out four.

Wednesday

Newton 13, Great Bend 2

GB; 1 0 0; 0 0 0; 1 x x; 2 3 0

NEW; 0 8 3; 0 2 0, x x x; 13 15 1

P: New. - Romero (w), Bravo. GB - Howe (l), Fyffe, Hansel. 2B: New. - Royle, Keever; GB - Repka. 3B: New. - Gonzales. HR: New. - Royle and Perez.